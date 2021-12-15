Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Confirms New 2022 Australian Dates

The production is now set to run from 8 February to 5 March 2022.

Dec. 15, 2021  
Heathers the Musical has confirmed new dates for 2022 at ARA Darling Quarter Theatre. The production is now set to run from 8 February to 5 March 2022.

Brought to you by the award-winning writing team of Kevin Murphy (Reefer Madness, "Desperate Housewives"), Laurence O'Keefe (Bat Boy, Legally Blonde) and Andy Fickman (Reefer Madness, She's the Man). HEATHERS: The Musical, is the darkly delicious story of Veronica Sawyer, a brainy, beautiful teenage misfit who hustles her way into the most powerful and ruthless clique at Westerberg High: the Heathers. But before she can get comfortable atop the high school food chain, Veronica falls in love with the dangerously sexy new kid J.D. When Heather Chandler, the Almighty, kicks her out of the group, Veronica decides to bite the bullet and kiss Heather's aerobicized ass... but J.D. has another plan for that bullet.

The cast includes Tiegan Denina, Laura Dawson, Sabrina Kirkham, Michele Lansdown, Kira Leiva, Jayd Luna, Jerrod Smith, Jake Vollbon, and Sam Welsh.

Learn more at https://www.mitchellold.com.au/heathers.


