Griffin Theatre Company Returns With SUPERHEROES

Griffin Theatre Company is returning to the Sydney theatre scene with Superheroes, a play about two women on opposite sides of the world living small lives in a time of big politics, playing at the Seymour Centre's Reginald Theatre from 25th September to 24th October.

In Thirroul, Emily sits on the beach with her sort-of-ex-sort-of-not boyfriend, grappling with a life-changing decision. In Bosnia-Herzegovina, Jana goes out to get groceries and slams into the day-to-day reality of the European refugee crisis. Superheroes is a play that parallels two very different lives to ask questions about what it means to take responsibility for your actions, and what it means to change your mind.

Written by Mark Rogers, Superheroes won the 2019 Griffin Award and the 2019 Patrick White Award.

Griffin will be adhering to government advice to ensure the safety of its audience, staff and crew. Both Griffin and the Seymour Centre are registered COVID-Safe businesses, and will be implementing measures including reduced audience capacity, socially-distanced allocated seating, hand sanitising stations placed throughout the theatre, regular deep cleaning before and after each performance, and the mandatory wearing of face masks.

Director Shari Sebbens said: "When I first read Superheroes in January 2019, I remember getting to the last page and immediately flipping back to the front, hungry to meet these characters all over again. This is the perfect theatre piece to ease into our new normal and say hello again to poetry, players and that most precious gift: imagination."

Griffin's Interim Executive Director Fiona Hulton said: "For small theatre companies, re-opening with social distancing has its challenges. Griffin is glad to be partnering with the Seymour Centre so that we're able to bring Superheroes to as many people as possible."

Playwright Mark Rogers Director Shari Sebbens Designer Renée Mulder Dramaturg Declan Greene Lighting Designer Verity Hampson Sound Designer & Composer David Bergman With Gemma Bird Matheson, Claire Lovering And Aleks Mikic

DATES: 25th September - 24th October

PERFORMANCE TIMES: Monday to Friday 7pm, Saturdays 2pm and 7pm

LOCATION: Seymour Centre - cnr of City Rd and Cleveland St, Chippendale

BOOKINGS: https://griffintheatre.com.au/whats-on/superheroes/ or (02) 9361 3817

TICKETS: Full $62 / Seniors, Previews $52 / Concession $46 / Under 35 $38

