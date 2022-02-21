Glen Street Theatre Presents THE WHARF REVUE: CAN OF WORMS

The iconic trio of Jonathan Biggins, Drew Forsythe and Phillip Scott are back with political sketches, songs and satire in The Wharf Revue: Can of Worms, playing the Glen Street Theatre from 22 March to 3 April 2022.

Joined by Mandy Bishop, the Wharfies are setting out to sea again on a journey of satirical discovery, but this time under their own steam. All hands-on deck for a daring adventure as they navigate the dire Straits of COVID, sailing around treacherous political minefields as they bravely voyage to the bottom of the barrel.

"We know theatre fans on the Northern Beaches look forward to The Wharf Revue every year, and especially after a year like this one, there'll be plenty for the Wharfies to unpack. We are looking forward to seeing our audiences having a laugh with their friends again." said Glen Street Theatre Director, Belinda Gibson.

Jonathan Biggins is an actor, director, writer, and corporate entertainer. He has played Peter Sellers in Ying Tong, Koko in The Mikado, written for the Good Weekend for seven years, and directed prominent Australian productions including Avenue Q and Noises Off. Jonathan has also written three books: As it Were, The 700 Habits of Highly Ineffective People and most recently, The 700 Habits of Highly Ineffective Parents.

Actor, singer, writer, and comedian Drew Forsythe originated the roles of Tonino and Zanetto in The Venetian Twins, as well as performing in Australian productions of H.M.S. Pinafore and The Mikado. He won the Australian Film Institute Award for Best Actor in a Supporting role for his performance in the film Caddie and is credited with writing and singing the theme song for the ABC's long-running Sunday morning radio program, Australia All Over.

Phillip Scott has been performing as an actor, singer, pianist, writer and comedian in Australia for decades. His cabaret Reviewing the Situation was nominated for a Sydney Theatre Award for Best Cabaret, and with Jonathan Biggins he wrote a new libretto for Offenbach's Orpheus in the Underworld, produced by Opera Australia in 2013. He wrote and performed for several ABCTV series including The Gillies Report and Good News Week and was featured in the films A Few Best Men and Fat Pizza.

Guest performer Mandy Bishop's credits include Bell Shakespeare's 2019 national tour of Much Ado About Nothing, playing Julia Gillard in the television comedy At Home with Julia, roles in Law & Order SVU, and featuring in the pilot episodes of Chaperones and Maxximum Choppage. Mandy has received awards including the 2011 Glug Award for Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Musical or Cabaret for My Place and has received nominations for awards such as The Logies and The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards.

Tickets for The Wharf Revue: Can of Worms are available from www.glenstreet.com.au or the call Box Office on 9470 5913.