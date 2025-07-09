Garry Starr's Award-Winning CLASSIC PENGUINS Comes to The Grand Electric This September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following a triumphant year on the global comedy circuit, Garry Starr’s Classic Penguins will make its highly anticipated Sydney debut at The Grand Electric from 3 September to 12 October 2025. This exclusive six-week run comes fresh off smash-hit seasons at Adelaide Fringe, Perth Fringe World, and a win for Most Outstanding Show at the 2025 Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

Currently preparing for stints in London and at the Edinburgh Fringe, Garry Starr — the brilliantly unhinged alter ego of Damien Warren-Smith — brings his latest theatrical mission to Sydney’s comedy lovers: to save literature by performing every Penguin Classic ever written… in just one hour.

Literary chaos ensues, as Starr tackles the likes of The Little Prince, Moby Dick, and dozens more with nothing but raw energy, razor-sharp parody, and — as has become tradition — very few clothes. In fact, the show is performed largely nude (save for flippers), offering a blend of physical comedy, quick-change character work, and highbrow absurdity.

"I'm so excited to be bringing this brand-new version of Classic Penguins EXCLUSIVELY to The Grand Electric for 6 weeks only," said Warren-Smith. "If you like your comedy idiotic, naked and incredibly highbrow, this is the show for you."

Please note: Classic Penguins is strictly 18+ and includes full nudity. Audience participation may be invited at the performer’s discretion.