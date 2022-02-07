GRAND HORIZONS Returns For Encore Season at STC This Month

Legends of the stage and screen - John Bell and Linda Cropper - will return to the Sydney Theatre Company stage from February 18 for a limited encore season of critically acclaimed production Grand Horizons at Roslyn Packer Theatre.

The play, written by Bess Wohl, had its Australian debut at STC in 2021 and received five-star reviews before the season was cut short when restrictions were introduced to Greater Sydney due to the Delta outbreak.

STC's Resident Director Jessica Arthur (Home, I'm Darling, Wonnangatta) helms the production and is thrilled to be welcoming back existing cast members (John Bell, Linda Cropper, Vanessa Downing, Johnny Nasser and Guy Simon) as well as two new actors this season - Vaishnavi Suryaprakash and Mansoor Noor.

To ensure this production can run as smoothly as possible during ongoing pandemic uncertainty, STC has also engaged an incredible group of understudies - Emma O'Sullivan, Roy Joseph, Andrew McFarlane and Linden Wilkinson.

Described by Time Out as a "deeply funny and poignant account of late-life crisis with honesty, humour, and hope", Grand Horizons centres on Nancy and Bill - played by Cropper and Bell respectively - who, after 50 years of "married bliss" and much to the dismay of their adult children, decide to get a divorce.

Cropper said it was exciting to be telling a story that "puts an older woman at its heart", while Bell said it was "fascinating" to deconstruct family dynamics and delve below the surface of everyday behaviour.

"Grand Horizons will resonate with families facing challenges with parents going into care, with children who fear the established family dynamic disturbed by parents acting unconventionally and with older people reassessing the fruits of a lifetime's marriage," Bell said.

Director Jessica Arthur said the complex family dynamics in the play were universal and had been written with "such care" by Wohl that it was easily adaptable to an Australian context.

"Australian audiences will find individual resonances with the detailed characters and situations that are so beautifully crafted by Bess Wohl," Arthur said.

"I am excited by the fact that this show offers up perspectives and experiences that we don't see often enough onstage."

Grand Horizons is playing at the Roslyn Packer Theatre from February 18 - March 5.