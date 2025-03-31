Final Performances of ANNIE in Sydney Now On Sale

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



With preview performances having begun ahead of the official Opening Night on Thursday, extra final performances have been added today for the Sydney season of the new Australian production of the ever-popular Broadway musical Annie. Performances up until 21 June have been released for pre-sale, with General Public sales from Friday 4 April.

The stellar cast is led by Anthony Warlow as Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks, the role which took him to Broadway, and Debora Krizak as Miss Hannigan. Rising star Mackenzie Dunn plays Lily St. Regis, Keanu Gonzalez steps into the role of “Rooster” Hannigan, while Amanda Lea LaVergne plays Grace Farrell. The original Yellow Wiggle, Greg Page, plays President Franklin D. Roosevelt in his musical theatre debut. The four gifted young performers who share the titular role of Annie are Beatrix Alder, Matilda Casey, Dakota Chanel and Stephanie McNamara.

The girls playing the orphan friends of Annie are loving learning It's The Hard Knock Life and the other popular songs of the show. Playing the role of Pepper are Kiki Kersten, Francesca Kong and Matilda Teiotu, while Camille Nko'o, Bianca Papa and Olivia Scott share the role of Duffy. Kate is shared by Elle Boesen, Yasha Glaperin and Skylah McMah, with July played by Chloe Delle-Vedove, Nina Gallas and Ava Palfreyman. Tessie is played by Pearl Mason, Cailin Scully and Victoria Togias, and Molly by Ellie Lang, Arianna Lorusso and Willow Wilson. Yeshi Jehru, Zoe Reeves, Skye Spiden and Aleia Taliacos are playing Friday.

The talented ensemble cast members are Luke Alleva, Cameron Boxall, Tim Brown, Emily Casey, Nakita Clarke, Andrew Dunne, Sebastian Johnston, Anna Mallows, Chloë Marshall, Kristina McNamara, Tom New, Ryan Orphel, Madeline Pratt, Lisa Sontag, Suzanne Steele and Dean Vince.

“I'm thrilled to bring Annie back to Sydney with this outstanding cast,” said producer John Frost for Crossroads Live. “With new choreography and updated sets, this is a marvellous fresh production of Annie for a whole new generation, and preview audiences this week have given it standing ovations. Tickets are going fast so line up now to book and see one of the most delightful and inspiring musicals of all time. Don't wait until Tomorrow!”

One of the most awarded and loved musicals of all time, with its iconic score featuring classics like It's the Hard-Knock Life, Easy Street and Tomorrow, Annie is truly a timeless masterpiece, with a book and score written by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin.

Based on the popular Harold Gray comic strip “Little Orphan Annie” which debuted in 1924 and ran for over 80 years, the musical Annie burst into popularity in 1977 when it opened on Broadway. The musical won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book (Thomas Meehan) and Best Score (Charles Strouse, Martin Charnin), the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, seven Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical, and the Grammy for Best Cast Show Album. After the Broadway run of almost six years, it has played in more than 22 countries worldwide including the UK, Argentina, Japan, Germany, Sweden, Spain and Australia. Annie became a smash-hit movie musical in 1982 starring Aileen Quinn, Albert Finney and Carol Burnett that is adored worldwide and a fixture of popular culture references.

A celebration of hope, family and friendship. This small but mighty young girl has returned to stick out her chin and grin once more!

