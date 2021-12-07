Ensemble Theatre Announces TRACEY TRINDER PLAYWRIGHT'S AWARD

Ensemble Theatre has announced the inaugural TRACEY TRINDER PLAYWRIGHT'S AWARD.



The award is for an outstanding unproduced comedy or comedy drama written by a woman playwright including a trans and/or gender-diverse playwright.



"The Tracey Trinder Playwright's Award encourages women writers with a slant on comedy. Tracey was a stage and screenwriter and had a unique voice in the world of comedy. This award honours her name and her commitment to women's writing" said Mark Kilmurry, Artistic Director, Ensemble Theatre.



The award consists of $7,500 prize, a development workshop, and a full production as part of Ensemble Theatre's annual season.



Details of the award, submission guidelines and entry dates will be available in early 2022.



KILLING KATIE: CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB, written by Tracey Trinder will open 9 January, 2022.



"Tracey Trinder's new comedy about what really happens in a book club will have the World Premiere it absolutely deserves" added Mark Kilmurry.

