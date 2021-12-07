Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ensemble Theatre Announces TRACEY TRINDER PLAYWRIGHT'S AWARD

pixeltracker

KILLING KATIE: CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB, written by Tracey Trinder will open 9 January, 2022.

Dec. 7, 2021  

Ensemble Theatre has announced the inaugural TRACEY TRINDER PLAYWRIGHT'S AWARD.

The award is for an outstanding unproduced comedy or comedy drama written by a woman playwright including a trans and/or gender-diverse playwright.

"The Tracey Trinder Playwright's Award encourages women writers with a slant on comedy. Tracey was a stage and screenwriter and had a unique voice in the world of comedy. This award honours her name and her commitment to women's writing" said Mark Kilmurry, Artistic Director, Ensemble Theatre.

The award consists of $7,500 prize, a development workshop, and a full production as part of Ensemble Theatre's annual season.

Details of the award, submission guidelines and entry dates will be available in early 2022.

KILLING KATIE: CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB, written by Tracey Trinder will open 9 January, 2022.

"Tracey Trinder's new comedy about what really happens in a book club will have the World Premiere it absolutely deserves" added Mark Kilmurry.
Ensemble Theatre Announces TRACEY TRINDER PLAYWRIGHT'S AWARD


Related Articles View More Australia - Sydney Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Jenn Colella Photo
Jenn Colella
Telly Leung Photo
Telly Leung
Adam Jacobs Photo
Adam Jacobs

More Hot Stories For You

  • GableStage Announces World Premiere Of Joe Papp At The Ballroom
  • VIDEO: First Look at DISNEY PRINCESS: THE CONCERT Ahead of Spring 2022 Tour
  • LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL Will Be Performed at Theatre Tallahassee Next Year
  • THE WIZARD OF OZ is Now Playing at the Young Actors Theatre