Ensemble Theatre Announces 2023 Season
Ensemble Theatre has announced its 2023 season, with everything from classics to new works, hilarious comedy, to touching drama. Next year sees another 10-play season take to the stage, featuring huge cast names and brilliant playwrights, with a focus on female writing and directing.
Ensemble Artistic Director, Mark Kilmurry said, "Striking a balance between celebrating local talent and bringing the best overseas plays to Sydney, as well as reprising classics and staging world premieres, 2023 has it all. A packed season that will take you on a journey through the full range of the human experience, from the deeply personal to outbursts of joy and laughter and great comedies along the way".
A BROADCAST COUP: 26 JANUARY - 4 MARCH
A brilliant new comedy about a cut-throat journalist taking media stars down, one at a time. Cast includes Matt Backer, Amber McMahon and Sharon Millerchip, playwright Melanie Tait teams up with director Janine Watson to present this world premiere that will spark debate and have you laughing in the aisles.
By Melanie Tait
Directed by Janine Watson
With Matt Backer, Amber McMahon, Sharon Millerchip
In association with Sydney Festival
RHINESTONE REX AND MISS MONICA: 10 MARCH - 29 APRIL
A social comedy by David Williamson with Georgie Parker and Glenn Hazeldine reprising their roles from 2010. This play follows polar opposite musicians - Monica, a violinist forced to leave the Sydney Symphony, and Gary, or Rhinestone Rex, a Tamworth country singer-turned Tradie-turned DJ. Dubbed a romantic comedy for those who don't like romantic comedies, this hilarious reprise will take audiences on a musical trip down memory lane.
Directed by Mark Kilmurry
With Glenn Hazeldine and Georgie Parker
CLYDE'S: 5 MAY - 10 JUNE
An Australian Premiere of the 2021 Tony Award nominated play by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage. On a long stretch of highway, Clyde's truck-stop diner sizzles with the aroma of possibility and redemption for its formerly incarcerated kitchen staff. This moving story of sandwiches and second chances stays with you long after you leave the theatre.
By Lynn Nottage
Directed by Darren Yap
Cast including Emily Havea
SUDDENLY LAST SUMMER: 15 MAY - 10 JUNE
Tennessee Williams' gothic masterpiece, led by Shaun Rennie, is as relevant today as it was when written over 60 years ago. Sebastian Venable died mysteriously last summer, with young cousin Catharine the only witness. She is desperate to reveal what really happened, but Sebastian's mother Violet wants to stop the ugly truth from seeing the light of day. With a cast including Justin Amankwah, Andrea Demetriades and Belinda Giblin, this vibrant play takes us into the poetic world of redemption and love, shadowed by the dark secrets a family can hold.
By Tennesse Williams
Directed by Shaun Rennie
Cast including Justin Amankwah, Andrea Demetriades and Belinda Giblin
BENEFACTORS: 16 JUNE - 22 JULY
Writer Michael Frayn explores what it is to be human in a statistically driven world, in this chillingly funny comedy set in the 1970s. Performed by Megan Drury, Guy Edmonds, Matt Minto and Emma Palmer, the story follows prosperous couple David and Jane, and their struggling neighbours Colin and Sheila as they navigate the divisive tensions involved with the re-development of their inner-city housing project.
Directed by Mark Kilmurry
With Megan Drury, Guy Edmonds, Matt Minto and Emma Palmer
MR BAILEY'S MINDER: 28 JULY - 2 SEPTEMBER
Self-loathing Leo now needs round-the-clock care after years of alcohol abuse. Enter Therese, fresh out of prison and down to her last option, who becomes Leo's carer. Playwright Debra Oswald paints a poignant and funny portrait of what it takes to forgive and to let go, with cast including John Gaden and Claudia Ware. This play is a bold reminder that underneath the brittle veneer, there are rich layers of human experience to discover.
By Debra Oswald
Directed by Damien Ryan
Cast including John Gaden, Claudia Ware
SUMMER OF HAROLD: 8 SEPTEMBER - 14 OCTOBER
Memories of 1984. London. Phil Collins on MTV. Cassette tapes. In this world premiere, Hilary Bell's creative new play discovers our love for odd things. What is the magic that makes us possessive about objects? Three stories intertwine to take us on a hilarious, poignant, and magical journey about our search for comfort and joy.
By Hilary Bell
Directed by Francesca Savige
IS THERE SOMETHING WRONG WITH THAT LADY?: 18 SEPTEMBER - 14 OCTOBER
Written and performed by the talented and hilarious Debra Oswald, she teams up with director Lee Lewis for this infectiously funny, deeply personal and totally honest exploration of the ups and downs of being a writer.
Written by & performed by Debra Oswald
Directed by Lee Lewis
THE MEMORY OF WATER: 20 OCTOBER - 25 NOVEMBER
Winner of the Olivier Award for Best Comedy, Shelagh Stephenson's poignant comedy is about conflicting memories, life and loss. The story follows three sisters who share a common past. Midnight ice-cream sodas. Their Mum's perfumed advice. A seaside childhood and the odd monosyllable from Dad. Where does reality end and family mythology begin? Why has sibling war broken out in their Mother's bedroom? Why are past recollections still so with us?
By Shelagh Stephenson
Directed by Rachel Chant
Cast including Nicole Da Silva
MIDNIGHT MURDER AT HAMLINGTON HALL: 1 DECEMBER - 14 JANUARY 2024
Ensemble Artistic Director Mark Kilmurry and Jamie Oxenbould co-wrote this brand new story rather relevant to recent years. On the opening night of MIDNIGHT MURDER AT HAMILINGTON HALL, seven of the amateur theatre company's cast are down with the dreaded lurgy. But, thanks to the director, two remaining actors, and whoever else they can find, 'the show must go on'. Will they manage to pull it off? Or will everything go horribly, terribly and awfully wrong?
By Mark Kilmurry and Jamie Oxenbould
Directed by Mark Kilmurry
