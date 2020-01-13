David Williamson's Final Play CRUNCH TIME Opens At Ensemble Theatre

CRUNCH TIME, David Williamson's incisive play about fierce sibling rivalry will open at Ensemble Theatre and with his razor sharp wit and humour, he will tackle pertinent social issues head-on in this tale of family and duty. This will be David Williamson's final play before he retires after 50 years of writing some of Australia's best satirical plays.



Steve (John Wood) is the typical Aussie bloke, self-assured, social and sports-mad. Recently retired from a high-flying career, he's passed the family business over to his son Jimmy (Matt Minto) - a chip off the old block. But his eldest son Luke (Guy Edmonds), an engineer with more of an interest in algebra than AFL, has never quite seen eye-to-eye with his dad and they haven't spoken in eight years.



When Steve suddenly falls ill, time is running out to repair their broken relationship - and Luke and Jimmy will have to go to extreme lengths to fulfil their father's final wishes.



Mark Kilmurry, Artistic Director, Ensemble Theatre said Ensemble Theatre has been home to most of David's new comedies for more than a decade and I am delighted to be directing David's last play with a wonderful cast including John Wood and Guy Edmonds. David has always used comedy to investigate the issues about human nature he wants to air. Crunch Time will have people laughing but there are also some very serious, contemporary issues which this play tackles.



Writer: David Williamson

Director: Mark Kilmurry

Cast:

Diane Craig

Megan Drury

Guy Edmonds

Matt Minto

Emma Palmer

John Wood

VENUE: Ensemble Theatre, 78 McDougall St, Kirribilli, NSW, 2061

DATES: Previews from 14 February, opening night 19 February, season to 9 April

BOOKINGS: 02 8918 3400 or www.ensemble.com.au





