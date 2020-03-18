Darlinghurst Theatre Company Postpones A CHORUS LINE

This morning the Darlinghurst Theatre Company board took the incredibly difficult decision to postpone the rest of the season of A CHORUS LINE, effective immediately (including the opening performance).

The following statement has been released:

As a company we made the decision to put the health and safety of our staff, artists and patrons first. Based on the Prime Minister's announcement this morning of bans on non-essential mass gatherings over 100 people and recommendations of social distancing for community safety, we have made the heart wrenching decision to suspend our 2020 season until further notice. The Federal government has stated that these bans may extend for six months, if not longer. There can be no art without the health and life of our theatre works and patrons. This is an enormous priority for us.

We are immensely proud of our A CHORUS LINE Company. They have poured their blood, sweat and tears into this fantastic show. Anyone lucky enough to have experienced one of our preview performances knows that this special production deserves to have it's time in the spotlight. We hope this won't be the last time A CHORUS LINE is seen on the DTC stage.

We understand the disappointment ticket holders must be feeling; we're feeling it too. Please bear with us as our small team navigates this unprecedented time and finds pathways to assist you with next steps.

To that end, as a small not-for-profit theatre company, operating on only 4% funding, processing mass refunds will be financially devastating for us. With ticket sales at the very heart of our survival we need your help urgently to ensure we don't see the curtain falling on our stage permanently.

We're asking you to donate the cost of your ticket in lieu of a refund. We are making this plea so that we have the chance to continue providing professional employment for artists, and to continue our work in the Sydney arts sector for years to come. DTC as a registered charity can provide you with a tax receipt. Please contact theatre@darlinghursttheatre.com.

If you can donate beyond the cost of your ticket - you will be forever remembered as contributing to keeping our company alive. All donations will assist us in supporting our artists and keeping the doors of DTC open.

The future of the shows you love is at risk. Will you help us survive?





