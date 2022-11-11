Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Darlinghurst Theatre Company Announces First Programme of 2023

Nov. 11, 2022  
Darlinghurst Theatre Company has announced its 2023 program for all who delight in stimulating storytelling and electric entertainment. Expect blockbuster musicals, award-winning plays, form-defying festivals and thought-provoking new work.

Darlo is always evolving, so in 2023 the company is doing things differently and presenting three bespoke seasonal launches throughout the year:

Summer: Radical Acts of Joy

December - March

Autumn/Winter: Stories to Warm Your Soul

March - August

Spring/Summer: Theatre of Tomorrow

September - February

"Our program will expand and evolve throughout 2023," declares Darlinghurst Theatre Company's Artistic Director Amylia Harris. "We've embedded flexibility into our seasonal launch schedule and given ourselves space to react to waves of change as the year unfolds."

"Ticket buying has changed and how people make plans has changed. We're operating in a world which is rapidly evolving. As curators, we must provide experiences which are deeply connected to our audience's lived experience to encourage them back to the theatre." Harris says.

Darlinghurst Theatre Company's Summer season is now on sale, serving up a sizzling program of events including first-class international, interstate and local acts guaranteed to spark joy throughout the community. The program includes affordable experiences and the continuation of DTC's Pay What You Can program for every performance of every show.

In December, Andrew Bukenya returns to host another run of the ever-popular Thirsty Thursdays, and DTC welcomes Utp's world premiere of Nancy Denis' new show M'ap Boulé.

The Summer program includes events in two major summer festivals: Sydney Festival and Sydney WorldPride.

For Sydney Festival, DTC is presenting Darlo Supper Club, a delicious cabaret delight in Darlo's intimate underground space, and Happy Meal, a joyful trans rom-com for the MySpace generation by the UK's Tabby Lamb.

The WorldPride program has something for humans of all ages and includes DTC's very first family show, The Rainbow Tree, created by Fat Fruit, by and for Rainbow families (and their allies). The program also includes Gender Euphoria: Mighty Real - the revolutionary and ecstatic smash-hit of the 2019 Melbourne International Arts Festival, and TikTok sensation Rainbow History Class, bringing the history of the LGBTQIA+ community to life onstage.

Another highlight is the highly anticipated return to Australia of All the Sex I've Ever Had. Following its hugely successful Sydney Festival season in 2016, and productions around the world from Prague to Portland, Canada's Mammalian Diving Reflex is coming back to Sydney for WorldPride to create the world's first LGBTQIA+ edition of its international sensation with elders from Sydney's LGBTQIA+ community.

Darlo's Summer season is now on sale and comprises eight Radical Acts of Joy.

