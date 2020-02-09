DEFEATING ROGER FEDERER Comes to New Theatre, Newtown
New Theatre, Newtown presents Defeating Roger Federer, a new musical by Wendy Lewis. It's a bold, provocative & darkly comedic two-hander with a talented cast fresh from last year's production of Nine at the Seymour Centre.
Defeating Roger Federer is the story of a straight white couple who sink to an all-time low as they reach for an all-time high.
Director Jane Eakin says: 'What drew me to this new musical was the sheer audacity of the material. It holds a mirror up to a society that is so hungry for success, it will cannibalise itself in every effort to achieve its goal.'
CREATIVES
CAST
Andy Leonard (Nine, Keating!)
Sophie Perkins (Carrie the Musical, Mad World)
with Lindsay Partridge (Ruthless!, Priscilla) on piano
WRITER
Wendy Lewis (The Devil's Caress, What's My Colour?)
DIRECTOR
Jane Eakin (Bent101, street smart)
VENUE
New Theatre, 542 King Street, Newtown 2042
DATES & TIMES
Mon 24 February, Tues 25 February & Wed 26 February 7:30pm
Running time: approx. 60 mins with no interval
TICKETS
Full $25/Concessions, Groups (6+) $20
Bookings: https://newtheatre.org.au/defeating-roger-federer
Website: https://newtheatre.org.au
Please note: Contains strong language, adult themes and lots of singing. No Roger Federers were harmed in the making of this musical.