DEFEATING ROGER FEDERER Comes to New Theatre, Newtown

New Theatre, Newtown presents Defeating Roger Federer, a new musical by Wendy Lewis. It's a bold, provocative & darkly comedic two-hander with a talented cast fresh from last year's production of Nine at the Seymour Centre.

Defeating Roger Federer is the story of a straight white couple who sink to an all-time low as they reach for an all-time high.

Director Jane Eakin says: 'What drew me to this new musical was the sheer audacity of the material. It holds a mirror up to a society that is so hungry for success, it will cannibalise itself in every effort to achieve its goal.'

CREATIVES

CAST

Andy Leonard (Nine, Keating!)

Sophie Perkins (Carrie the Musical, Mad World)

with Lindsay Partridge (Ruthless!, Priscilla) on piano

WRITER

Wendy Lewis (The Devil's Caress, What's My Colour?)

DIRECTOR

Jane Eakin (Bent101, street smart)

VENUE

New Theatre, 542 King Street, Newtown 2042

DATES & TIMES

Mon 24 February, Tues 25 February & Wed 26 February 7:30pm

Running time: approx. 60 mins with no interval

TICKETS

Full $25/Concessions, Groups (6+) $20

Bookings: https://newtheatre.org.au/defeating-roger-federer

Website: https://newtheatre.org.au

Please note: Contains strong language, adult themes and lots of singing. No Roger Federers were harmed in the making of this musical.





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories

More Hot Stories For You