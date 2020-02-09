DEFEATING ROGER FEDERER Comes to New Theatre, Newtown

Article Pixel Feb. 9, 2020  

DEFEATING ROGER FEDERER Comes to New Theatre, Newtown

New Theatre, Newtown presents Defeating Roger Federer, a new musical by Wendy Lewis. It's a bold, provocative & darkly comedic two-hander with a talented cast fresh from last year's production of Nine at the Seymour Centre.

Defeating Roger Federer is the story of a straight white couple who sink to an all-time low as they reach for an all-time high.
Director Jane Eakin says: 'What drew me to this new musical was the sheer audacity of the material. It holds a mirror up to a society that is so hungry for success, it will cannibalise itself in every effort to achieve its goal.'

CREATIVES

CAST
Andy Leonard (Nine, Keating!)
Sophie Perkins (Carrie the Musical, Mad World)
with Lindsay Partridge (Ruthless!, Priscilla) on piano

WRITER
Wendy Lewis (The Devil's Caress, What's My Colour?)

DIRECTOR
Jane Eakin (Bent101, street smart)

VENUE
New Theatre, 542 King Street, Newtown 2042

DATES & TIMES
Mon 24 February, Tues 25 February & Wed 26 February 7:30pm
Running time: approx. 60 mins with no interval

TICKETS

Full $25/Concessions, Groups (6+) $20
Bookings: https://newtheatre.org.au/defeating-roger-federer
Website: https://newtheatre.org.au

Please note: Contains strong language, adult themes and lots of singing. No Roger Federers were harmed in the making of this musical.




Related Articles View More Australia - Sydney Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • CHICAGO Heats Up Anchorage This February
  • Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards
  • Quiz: Test Your Knowledge Of Broadway In The 2010s!
  • CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE Lights Up the Anchorage Holiday Season