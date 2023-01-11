Critical Stages Touring CEO Chris Bendall Announces Resignation

Mark Thomas, Chair Critical Stages Touring (CST), announced today that CEO and Director Chris Bendall will be stepping down after nine years in the role. Chris moves on to take up an exciting new opportunity.

Mark acknowledged the considerable contribution Chris has made to Critical Stages Touring, building significantly on its original brief of touring independent theatre throughout NSW and Australia.

"Chris has extended our reach nationally and internationally, initiated vital conversations and programs within the sector, and generated employment for countless performers, creative artists, and support workers while reaching new and far-flung audiences," Mark Thomas said.

"Chris' intelligence, enthusiasm, and passion has ensured that Critical Stages Touring has grown substantially to become an essential part of Australia's theatrical touring network. Chris has breathed new life into the organisation while more recently producing new original work, digital programming, and steering the company and its artists through the challenges of Covid. We thank Chris and wish him a successful and fulfilling future," Mark Thomas added.

Chris Bendall said he had enjoyed every moment of his time at Critical Stages Touring and looked forward to seeing the evolution of the next chapter in the CST story.

"I am very grateful to have had the opportunity to lead Critical Stages Touring over the past nine years during a period of significant change in the performing arts. I acknowledge the support of the CST Board and thank the committed staff who, over the years, have all helped to make the seemingly impossible achievable. It has truly been a pleasure," Chris said.

"I am very proud of what the company has achieved over this time, the countless productions we have toured, the artists we have supported, and the audiences we have reached. I am confident our terrific team will steer the company and our artists to even greater heights over the coming years", added Chris.

With the 2023 program having already commenced, Critical Stages Touring will shortly commence the recruitment of a new Director & CEO.

Critical Stages Touring is Australia's national touring theatre company - discovering and developing outstanding independent theatre for audiences everywhere. We create outstanding live performing arts experiences that can travel, connecting these with diverse regional communities, and fostering a sustainable and diverse national independent theatre sector. The company has been supporting artists and audiences around Australia since 2005, extending the life of great independent theatre productions through touring and audience development. Over that time, we have partnered with a strong and ambitious pool of independent artists and earned a reputation for excellent service with presenters. Our work was recognised by the Australia Council, with the company awarded National Touring Status from 2018-2021. Critical Stages Touring is supported by Create NSW Multi-Year Funding 2023-2025, and Playing Australia Multi-Year Investment from 2023-2025. We were awarded the highly prestigious Touring Legend Drover's Award by Performing Arts Connections (PAC) Australia in 2019.

We contribute to building a strong and vibrant theatre culture through supporting theatre makers and creatives in their own development. We produce regular forums and industry initiatives that bring them together, start and continue vital conversations, and provide opportunity to connect with each other and share knowledge and resources.

Critical Stages Touring brings together people from across the country to connect with original Australian stories and theatrical works in the venues and places they hold dear. Through touring to an ever-expanding network of locations in regional, remote and rural Australia, and now also throughout New Zealand. We ensure that audiences can experience diverse & innovative professional live performance where they live. With the launch of our digital theatre initiatives, we can now bring these same outstanding artists and shows into the homes and devices of audiences anywhere.

