Co-CEO Powerhouse Team to Lead Shopfront Arts Co-op

Australia's Home of Youth Arts, Shopfront Arts Co-op, appoints Creative Director Natalie Rose to the joint role of Co-Chief Executive Officer, joining Executive Director / CEO Daniel Potter in strategic leadership of the organisation. The change in management reflects Shopfront's co-operative and collaborative model; a structure that has been the backbone of the organisation since its inception in 1976.

The 'dynamic duo of leaders' have long worked together to establish Shopfront Arts Co-op as NSW's premier youth arts organisation, both in its excellence in creating work with Young People as well as by facilitating opportunities for emerging artists.

Over the past five years, Natalie Rose and Daniel Potter have led the growth of the organisation through a number of challenges. Through the COVID-19 pandemic, Shopfront transitioned its programming to a hybrid online and in-person model, meanwhile finalising the redevelopment of its premises into a multi-purpose arts facility boasting additional performance and rehearsal spaces, outdoor entertainment areas as well as a business hub hosting multiple arts and community organisations.

Lily Hayman, Shopfront's Young Leader, can't wait for Natalie to step into the new role:

"As Young Leader I cannot think of two better people to be at the helm of Shopfront as it goes forward into this exciting new chapter. Both Nat and Daniel are passionate advocates for Young People and will work together to ensure that the voices of Young People are considered and valued in our organisation and beyond."

Now officially joining forces as Co-CEOs, Natalie Rose and Daniel Potter are preparing for a suite of exciting programs across Shopfront's 2023 season, including the continued expansion of its reach to programming for Young People across Western Sydney as well as Regional New South Wales. Shopfront Arts Co-op hosts innovative, inclusive programming across theatre, visual arts, dance, singing and youth-led engagement, creating opportunities for Young People to access and engage with the Arts and their creativity regardless of ability, perceived skill or social circumstance.

Shopfront's Chair of the Board, Fiona Hulton, said: "Co-leadership across the Creative and Executive team reflects the very core of Shopfront's co-operative model, and the board and I are so excited to congratulate Natalie Rose on her new role. Natalie's experience and accolades speak for themselves."

Now Creative Director and Co-CEO, Natalie Rose has been involved in Australia's Contemporary Arts scene for the past 22 years. An Australia Council for the Arts 2022 Arts Leader Recipient, and Director of award-winning ensemble POST, her recent Shopfront works have included Tiny Universe in collaboration with Milk Crate Theatre, sell-out sensation The Lies We Were Told, as well as Shopfront's award-winning Harness Ensemble's third full-length work Where Shall We Meet?, which will premiere in October 2022.

Natalie Rose is thrilled to direct in this new capacity: "Shopfront is not just the home of youth arts; it has become my home as well. Over the years, I have had the immense privilege of leading Young People through the process of finding their voices. As an arts leader and Creative Director, I'm excited to encourage the brilliance and rigour Young People and emerging artists have to offer. As a Co-CEO, I look forward to strategically working towards Shopfront's mission; to ensure all Young People have access to engage with the Arts and their creativity."

Under Daniel Potter's leadership, Shopfront has grown into the largest youth-led arts organisation in Southern Sydney and the Illawarra, and the second largest in NSW.

He comments: "Natalie is a powerhouse and a creative pioneer in Australian theatre. As a team we have and will continue to embrace change and growth, and most importantly focus on the vibrancy of the Young People our co-operative represents. I'm so excited to work with Nat in this new partnership, and that her incredible work over the years is being acknowledged in this new capacity. You know what they say - two CEOs are better than one!"





