Circa's WOLFGANG IN THE STARS to Light Up Riverside Theatres July 17–19

Following its acclaimed world premiere in Brisbane, Circa, one of the world’s leading contemporary circus companies, will bring its new production Wolfgang in the Stars to Riverside Theatres Parramatta for a limited run from July 17–19, 2025.

A whimsical blend of circus artistry, music, and interstellar adventure, Wolfgang in the Stars invites audiences on a cosmic journey with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and his loyal circus bear as they set off in search of the inspiration behind Twinkle Twinkle Little Star. But when a galactic glitch threatens to strand them light-years from Earth, Mozart must summon the power of music, courage, and friendship to find his way home.

Directed by Yaron Lifschitz, the production features a virtuosic live score performed on a wind synthesizer by Quincy Grant (The River That Ran Uphill), and showcases Circa’s signature high-octane acrobatics, comedic flair, and stunning video projections. The show stars four of Circa’s celebrated ensemble members in a production designed to captivate young audiences and their families alike.

A follow-up to Circa’s beloved Wolfgang’s Magical Musical Circus, which received four-star reviews from both The Sydney Morning Herald and ArtsHub, Wolfgang in the Stars continues the troupe’s tradition of blending classical music with bold, contemporary circus performance.

Wolfgang in the Stars will play at Riverside Theatre from Thursday, July 17 to Saturday, July 19, 2025. Performances will take place on Thursday and Friday at 10:00am and 12:30pm, and on Saturday at 10:00am. The venue is located at Riverside Theatres Parramatta, Corner Church & Market St, Parramatta NSW 2150. Tickets start at $37 for Riverside Members and $39 for non-members, and are available for purchase at riversideparramatta.com.au.

Recommended for ages 3 and up, this music-filled space romp promises a memorable school holiday experience where music and imagination collide.

