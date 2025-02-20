Christie Whelan Browne And John Waters Join The Cast Of BLOOM at STC's Roslyn Packer Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From the comedic genius of Working Dog's Tom Gleisner, co-creator of Aussie classics The Castle, Frontline, The Dish and Utopia, comes Bloom – a cheeky, heartwarming and cross-generational musical directed by Dean Bryant (Dear Evan Hansen) at Sydney Theatre Company's Roslyn Packer Theatre from 29 March.

Bloom was adored by audiences and critics when it premiered to sold-out houses at Melbourne Theatre Company in 2023. Now having its Sydney premiere, Bloom features comedic icons Christie Whelan Browne and John Waters along with returning cast members Evelyn Krape, Vidya Makan, Maria Mercedes, Eddie Muliaumaseali'i, John O'May, Christina O'Neill, Jackie Rees and Slone Sudiro.

Whelan-Browne will play Mrs MacIntyre, the ambitious and greedy owner of Pine Grove Aged Care who thinks she's struck gold when she comes up with a brilliant plan to cut costs: offering free room and board to university students in exchange for unofficial shifts as care workers.

Tom Gleisner says he is proud of what the team has achieved in bringing this story to the stage and that Sydney audiences are in for a treat with a cast that is ‘'simply sublime''.

“I am particularly thrilled to have the incredible Christie Whelan Browne — one of the funniest musical theatre performers I know — playing “Mrs MacIntyre”, the aged care facility's maniacal manager, alongside showbiz royalty in the form of John Waters. Then there's the incomparable Evelyn Krape, who would have to be one of Australia's hardest working septuagenarians.

I am so proud of what we have achieved. I especially love the fact that this story of ours brings together two quite different groups, a young student with a life yet to be lived — coming face-to-face with a bunch of people who have proudly lived theirs.

Too often when older characters appear in a script they are trivialized or — worse — treated as punchlines to someone else's joke. This was something I was determined to avoid in writing Bloom. Our residents are every bit as real, funny and flawed as the younger staff who care for them''.

Directed with hilarity and compassion by Dean Bryant (Hubris & Humiliation, Dear Evan Hansen), with music by Katie Weston, this joyful production takes Working Dog's distinctive brand of Aussie humour and uses it to build a bold and charming vision of hope.

