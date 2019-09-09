Christian Hull and Tanya Hennessy Will Perform Two Sydney Shows On Their Nationwide Joint 'Low Expectations' Tour

Following a huge opening weekend in Perth and Adelaide, comedians, content creators and BFFs Christian Hull & Tanya Hennessy are raring to go for the rest of their joint national tour! The adorable duo are hitting the road throughout September and October to perform live on stage together with shows still to come in Melbourne, Hobart, Brisbane, Sydney and Canberra.



Due to an essential Enmore Theatre renovation, the Sydney show previously slated for Saturday 5 October at the Enmore Theatre has been rescheduled to Thursday 3 October at Factory Theatre, just down the road! Existing ticketholders will be emailed a new ticket for the rescheduled date, and contacted by the Enmore Theatre with further information.



In good news for fans, Christian and Tanya will now be performing TWO shows back-to-back (7pm show, 9.30pm show) at Sydney's Factory Theatre on what is sure to be a fun-filled night of madness!



Hull & Hennessy are asking you to lower your expectations and enjoy an hour of silliness, salacious stories and life advice from the beloved comedians. With the extraordinary response to the pair's touring debut, we strongly advise snapping up the remaining tickets if you have yet to do so.

CHRISTIAN HULL & TANYA HENNESSY

LOW EXPECTATIONS TOUR

SEPTEMBER - OCTOBER 2019

Presented by Frontier Comedy ALL SHOWS ON SALE NOW!

via frontiercomedy.com/hullandhennessy



Fri 6 Sep | 7pm SOLD OUT!

Astor Theatre | Perth, WA

(All Ages*)

ticketek.com.au | 13 28 49



Sat 7 Sep | 8pm

Thebarton Theatre | Adelaide, SA

(All Ages)

ticketmaster.com.au | 13 61 00



Thu 19 Sep | 8pm SELLING FAST!

Fri 20 & Sat 21 Sep | 8pm SOLD OUT!

The Comic's Lounge | Melbourne, VIC

(18+*)

moshtix.com | 1300 GET TIX (438 849)



Sun 22 Sep | 8pm SELLING FAST!

Wrest Point Entertainment Centre | Hobart, TAS

(18+)

ticketmaster.com.au | 13 61 00



Thu 3 Oct | 7pm & 9.30pm NEW DATE, TWO SHOWS SELLING FAST!

The Factory Theatre | Sydney, NSW

(All Ages)

ticketek.com.au | 13 28 49



Fri 4 Oct | 7pm SOLD OUT!

The Tivoli | Brisbane, QLD

(18+*)

ticketmaster.com.au | 13 61 00



Fri 11 | 8pm SOLD OUT!

Sat 12 Oct | 7pm SOLD OUT! Sat 12 Oct | 9.30pm SELLING FAST!

The Street Theatre | Canberra, ACT

(All Ages)

thestreet.org.au | 02 6247 1223





