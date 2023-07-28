Celebrity Theatresports Fun-Raiser is at The Enmore Theatre in August

The annual charity laugh fest of Australia's longest-running comedy hit is back! And â€“ as always - the fun and games are in the best of causesâ€¦ proudly supporting CANTEEN â€“ which is there to support young people (aged 12-25) when cancer turns their world upside down.



Hosted by Rove McManus with co-host Monique Dykstra and improvising musician Benny Davis, the galaxy of stars includes

Wil Anderson, Gep Blake, Nikki Britton, David Callan, Ewan Campbell, Kate Coates, Daniel Cordeaux, Daniel Doody, Murray Fahey, Happy Feraren, Heather Garriock, Dan Ilic, Amanda Keller, John Knowles, Jay Laga'aia, Alex Lee, Steve Lynch, Joji Malani, Nicola Parry, Jioji Ravulo,Â Lisa Ricketts, Jane Simmons, Adam Spencer, Linette Voller, Steve Walshâ€¦ and more.



Teams go head-to-head in a battle of wits, competing for audience laughs and judges' scores to claim bragging rights, and the coveted Celebrity TheatreSports Cup.



It's hilarious, it's brilliant, it's one-off comedy you have to see to believeâ€¦ this is improvised genius at its biggest & best!

An improvised Aussie play in the style of Shakespeare or a spontaneous Tik-Tok on that stumping? An anthem for The Voiceâ€¦ the Women's World Cup as a Broadway musical? A murder-mystery in mimeâ€¦?? Anything is possible when the best and wittiest comedians mix it with the gamest of celebs in this annual 'fun-raiser'. Don't miss it!

Â