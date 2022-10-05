Celebrate Dark Arts Month at HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in Australia
Learn more about the lineup of events here!
To celebrate the darker side of the Wizarding World, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is hosting a series of events throughout October as part of Dark Arts Month.
An exclusive pre-show event will be held for ticket holders on Sunday 16 October, 5pm by Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's Australian Illusions & Magic Associate Lee Cohen, taking audiences through some of the show's wizardry in an insightful Introduction to Magic workshop.
From Tuesday 11 October, the Princess Theatre foyer will house pop-up photo opportunities including the costumes of some familiar characters from the production such as Professor Umbridge.
In the month's final week, Harry Potter fans are invited to take part in a Dark Arts inspired dress-up competition, posting their festive costumes to social media tagging @CursedChildAus and #DarkArtsMonth for the chance to win a Dark Arts merchandise pack and poster signed by the cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.
Audiences will also enjoy $30 off all tickets $75 and over through to 31 October, available via au.harrypottertheplay.com.