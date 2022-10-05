Celebrate Dark Arts Month at HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in Australia

To celebrate the darker side of the Wizarding World, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is hosting a series of events throughout October as part of Dark Arts Month.



An exclusive pre-show event will be held for ticket holders on Sunday 16 October, 5pm by Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's Australian Illusions & Magic Associate Lee Cohen, taking audiences through some of the show's wizardry in an insightful Introduction to Magic workshop.



From Tuesday 11 October, the Princess Theatre foyer will house pop-up photo opportunities including the costumes of some familiar characters from the production such as Professor Umbridge.



In the month's final week, Harry Potter fans are invited to take part in a Dark Arts inspired dress-up competition, posting their festive costumes to social media tagging @CursedChildAus and #DarkArtsMonth for the chance to win a Dark Arts merchandise pack and poster signed by the cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.



Audiences will also enjoy $30 off all tickets $75 and over through to 31 October, available via au.harrypottertheplay.com.