Castle Hill Players Announce 2021 Season Of Plays

Castle Hill Players has announced its 2021 Season of Plays: 6 productions of outstanding quality providing the very best of Australian drama, American comedy, British classics and family entertainment from such noted playwrights as Andrew Bovell, Martin McDonagh, Roald Dahl and Richard Everett - to name but a few.

Rehearsals are now underway for the first play of 2021, Things I Know to be True by Andrew Bovell, directed by Carol Wimmer.

"This production was within one week of opening when COVID struck. Since then the set has laid dormant, costumes stored, and cast and crew put on hold. It is only now we are able to reunite the Price family and invite audiences to join them in the garden, the backdrop to so many events in their lives. Here they learn - through each season of one turbulent year - that the love and understanding that bind them as a family are even more powerful than any of them could have imagined."

The next five plays include:

Always A Bridesmaid by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, directed by Meredith Jacobs;

Martin McDonagh's The Cripple of Inishmaan, directed by Dave Went;

Entertaining Angels, written by Richard Everett and directed by Jennifer Willison;

Roald Dahl's The Witches, directed by Jewell Johnson.

Unnecessary Farce by Paul Slade Smith, with a debut by the hugely talented young director Julian Floriano.

Full details can be found at www.paviliontheatre.org.au.

