Cast and Creatives Set For THE PRODUCERS at the Hayes Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The cast and creative team has been announced for The Producers at the Hayes Theatre. BThe Producers won a record 12 Tony Awards. Now the show comes to Hayes Theatre Co in an all-new production, with performances commencing 29 March. Tickets are on sale now.

Bialystock and Bloom! Those names strike terror and hysteria into anyone familiar with Mel Brooks’ classic cult-comedy film or the smash-hit Broadway musical it inspired. Leading the cast in the iconic roles of the hilariously desperate Broadway producer Max Bialystock and his delightfully meek accountant Leo Bloom are Anton Berezin (The Phantom of the Opera, Evita) and Des Flanagan (Moulin Rouge! The Musical). They are joined by newcomer Alexandra Cashmere who sizzles as the glamorous Ulla. Together, they will take the audience on a wild ride as Bialystock and Bloom attempt the biggest con in Broadway history, producing a surefire flop to pocket investors’ money.

Adding to the comedic chaos are Blake Erickson (Tina The Tina Turner Musical) as the outrageously flamboyant Roger De Bris and accomplished playwright Jordan Shea as the endearingly quirky Franz Liebkind. Mikey Sakinofsky (The Tempest) makes their Hayes debut as the eccentric and camp Carmen Ghia, and Wendy-Lee Purdy, direct from Hello Dolly! at the London Palladium, will have the audience in stitches as the unforgettable Hold-Me-Touch-Me. The wildly gifted ensemble comprises Spencer Cliff, Clancy Enchelmaier, Genevieve Goldman, Jordon Gordon, Ashton Lash, Joe Meldrum and Paloma Renouf.

Julia Robertson (Metropolis) will be at the helm as director, with Shannon Burns (Ride the Cyclone) creating the show’s energetic choreography, and newcomer Osibi Akerejola leading the musical madness as music director.

“The Producers is not just a show—it’s a call to arms wrapped in glorious show tunes, sequins and a whole lot of laughs,” said Julia Robertson. “It’s a group therapy session where no one has to talk about their feelings, and instead everyone collectively agrees that an outrageously camp, singing, tap-dancing Hitler is the best way to deal with existential dread.”

The Producers tells the uproarious story of a down-on-his-luck Broadway producer and a mild-mannered accountant who concoct a crazy plan to produce the most notorious flop in history to swindle their backers, only to have their plan backfire when the show becomes a smash hit!

Originally created by comedic genius Mel Brooks, The Producers became a Broadway sensation winning a record-breaking 12 Tony Awards. Featuring show-stopping numbers such as “I Wanna Be a Producer”, “Keep it Gay” and “Springtime for Hitler”, the production promises an evening of side-splitting laughter and dazzling spectacle.

Comments