Cast Set For WOMEN ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN at Hayes Theatre Co

The Sydney Premiere of Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown comes to Hayes Theatre Co for a strictly limited season from 9 May, featuring a cast that has now been announced!

Step into the vibrant, hilarious world of 1980s Madrid where Pepa, a heartbroken actress, finds her life spiralling out of control after her lover's sudden disappearance. As she searches for answers, Pepa navigates a series of increasingly outrageous events alongside a cast of eccentric characters, including a vengeful ex-wife, a Best Friend entangled with an international terrorist, a power-suited lawyer, and enough sedative-laced gazpacho to knock out half of Spain.

Angela Scundi (Come from Away, Into The Woods) plays Pepa, while Andrew Cutcliffe (The Dismissal, Caroline or Change) plays her missing lover Ivan. Tisha Kelemen (Little Women, Nine) is Lucia, Ivan's ex-wife, and her son Carlos is played by Tomáš Kantor (Fangirls, West Side Story). Pepa's Best Friend Candela is played by Grace Driscoll (Sunset Boulevard, Nice Work If You Can Get It) and film director Hector is played by Fabian Andrés (Grease, Moulin Rouge the Musical). Aaron Robuck (Parade, Bring It On the Musical) plays a taxi driver who dispenses tissues, mints and advice in equal proportion, while Nina Carcione (The Gruffalo, Brigadoon) plays Carlos' frustrated fiancée Marisa and Melissa Russo (The Producers, Fangirls) is the power-suited lawyer Paulina.

Following his award-winning, critically acclaimed seasons of Cry Baby and American Psycho, Alexander Berlage returns to the Hayes to direct this exhilarating comedy, based on the iconic movie by Pedro Almodóvar. The brainchild of the talented team behind Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, David Yazbek and Jeffrey Lane, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown is presented by Pinwheel Productions in association with Hayes Theare Co.

Director Alexander Berlage said, “I couldn't be more excited to bring Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown to life at the Hayes this May with this ridiculously talented and outrageously hilarious cast and creative team. Pedro Almodóvar's film is a whirlwind of passion, wit and beautiful chaos, and this musical captures all of that and more. At its heart, it's a story about the wild, unpredictable and sometimes completely ridiculous things love and heartbreak make us do - because let's be honest, who hasn't teetered on the edge of a meltdown while obsessively checking their phone or dramatically misreading a situation? Some things never change! There's no better place than the iconic and intimate Hayes Theatre to completely immerse audiences in this vibrant, offbeat and wonderfully wild world with our bold new production. It's going to be a thrilling, funny, and unforgettable ride - we can't wait to share it with you!”

