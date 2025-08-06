Cast Set For CALAMITY JANE at Sydney Opera House

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Sydney Opera House announced an all-star posse of performers for Calamity Jane, set to transform the Studio into a Wild West saloon for a strictly limited season: 14 October – 16 November.

In cahoots with Virginia Gay in the title role are Kaya Byrne (Come From Away) as Lieutenant Danny Gilmartin, Andrew Cutcliffe (The Dismissal) as Wild Bill Hickok, Victoria Falconer (Once) as both Adelaide Adams and Susan Miller, Kala Gare (Six) as Katie Brown, Ryan Gonzalez (In The Heights) as Francis Fryer, and Phillip Lowe (Come From Away) as Henry Miller. Rounding out the ace-high company are understudy Tyran Stig (Titanique), and alternate Billie Palin (Rent) who appears in the leading role as Calamity Jane for Tuesday night performances*.



The rough-and-tumble town of Deadwood is brought to life by a brilliant creative team, including Director Richard Carroll, Musical Director Nigel Ubrihien, Choreographer Cameron Mitchell, Designer Lauren Peters, Lighting Designer Trent Suidgeest and Sound Designer Daniel Herten.



The show's Director and Producer Richard Carroll said: “The original stage show of Calamity Jane is written for a cast of about thirty, so our tight little company of rabblerousers really are the hardest working gang in the west. By inviting the audience to play along with us as saloon patrons, we create a genuine intimacy and a unique liveliness, with hilarious unpredictable moments balanced by the unmistakable feeling that we're all in it together.”



Patrons can get into the spirit of the Golden Garter Saloon with a special range of era-inspired tipples and treats, including the Boots & Bitters bourbon and mezcal cocktail, the gin-based High Noon Heartbreaker cocktail and the Wild Jane mocktail to help wet the whistle.