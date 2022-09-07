Cast Announced for Jack Thorne's LET THE RIGHT ONE IN at Darlinghurst Theatre Company

Darlinghurst Theatre Company has announced the cast of the highly anticipated Let the Right One In, which opens at the Eternity Playhouse on 6 October. Directed by Alexander Berlage (American Psycho) and based on the best-selling novel and film by Swedish writer John Ajvide Lindqvist, this spine-tingling vampire thriller of mythic proportions has been superbly crafted for the stage by Jack Thorne - TONY Award-winning writer of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, BBC's His Dark Materials and the BAFTA-winning National Treasure.

The play's London premiere received rave reviews when it opened at the Dundee Rep Theatre. In its 5-star review, The Guardian called it "exquisitely beautiful", and The Observer echoed those sentiments, describing it as "unforgettable" and "one of the most original shows of the year". It subsequently transferred to The Royal Court Theatre, before a West End transfer to the Apollo Theatre.

"Let The Right One In is the continuation of boundary-pushing work at Darlo, as we continue to break the mould of what theatre can be. This production will be a full-bodied, sensory experience that will have you on the edge of your seat," says Artistic Director Amylia Harris

Brought to you by the lead artists who gave us American Psycho (The Hayes), this creative team has been lauded for their expert ability to drive an experience into the delightfully unexpected.

The story centres around Oskar and his mysterious neighbour Eli, who's just moved in. Oskar is a lonely, bullied teenager who lives with his mother in a bleak apartment building on the edge of town. Their uniqueness quickly binds them, and the two outcasts become friends. But when a series of grisly, unexplained murders strikes throughout the neighbourhood, their unlikely friendship is tested beyond all imaginable limits.

Against a backdrop of social isolation and bullying, playwright Jack Thorne draws out the sensuality of love and beauty of childhood innocence in this modern-day horror story with a twist. Harris adds, "Playing with the concept of being trapped in time, unable to move forward - this reimagining of the cult classic vampire film on stage is the reawakening we all need".





Promising a visceral experience only live theatre can provide, Berlage has assembled an impressive cast to bring this brutal and beautiful story to the stage.

Fresh off the set of Netflix's Heartbreak High, Will McDonald steps into the shoes of the lonely and bullied teen Oskar. Joining him as Eli is newcomer Sebrina Thornton-Walker.

They will be joined on stage by Stephen Anderton (TV's Convict), Eddie Orton (Heroes of the Fourth Turning, Seymour Centre), Callan Colley (Orange Thrower, Griffin), Monica Sayers (The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui, Sydney Theatre Company), Matthew Whittet (Girl Asleep, Belvoir) and Josh Price (The Cherry Orchard, Belvoir), with Hayley Edwards and Marcus Rivera joining the ensemble as swings.

Berlage says fans of the film won't be disappointed, and he promises to keep them on their toes. "The script itself is quite similar to the film, except that our production will be taking the world of the play in a distinctly different direction."

"It's a type of theatre that you don't see a lot of on stage, particularly in Sydney. It's a genre piece - combining a coming-of-age story with elements that draw on both the supernatural and horror. At its core, the production explores the deeply human experience of desperately trying to find hope and one's place in the world."