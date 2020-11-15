Casey Donovan Announces Show At City Recital Hall

The performance takes place on January 18, 2021.

Songstress Casey Donovan brings her powerhouse vocals and rockstar band to the City Recital Hall stage for a special show on January 18, 2021. Together with Daniel Edmonds (musical director) and their songbook of iconic hits, the evening will remind us that Casey Donovan really is QUEEN of the Power-Ballad.

Weaving stories with her unmistakable wit and charm, Casey Donovan in Concert features the music of Joni Mitchell , Eva Cassidy, Adele, Ed SHeeran , Beyoncé and more. It will be an evening of stories and much loved classics as we welcome Casey back to the Sydney stage.

"I'm very excited to be performing at City Recital Hall to start 2021! Leaving 2020 in the past, 2021 is looking much bigger and brighter with this concert. I'm excited to have my very own solo show with the amazing Daniel Edmonds and incredible musicians supporting me, being part of Sydney Festival and the revival of live music, it's going to be an incredible night of amazing music" said Casey Donovan

Casey Donovan is one of Australia's most beloved singer songwriters. Casey came to fame in 2004 at the age of 16 when she was crowned the winner of Australian Idol at the age of 16. Since then she has established herself as not just one of Australia's great singers but has also won the hearts of countless Australians with her charming personality and down to earth nature.

Casey is a multi-Award winner and nominee, including an ARIA No #1 Award for Listen with Your Heart and Deadly Awards for Best Album, Best Single and Most Promising New Talent as well as winner of the public vote for her song Proud for Eurovision Australia Decides 2020. More recently, Casey performed the role of Matron Mama Morton in the musical Chicago in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

Prices: Standard $79-$99 ($6.95 booking fee per transaction applies)

Tickets: www.cityrecitalhall.com/casey-donovan

Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You