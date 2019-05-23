Carriageworks Announces New Chief Executive Officer

The Board of Carriageworks has announced the appointment of Blair French as our new Chief Executive Officer. He will commence in the role in August 2019.

Blair is joining Carriageworks from his current role of Director, Curatorial and Digital, Museum of Contemporary Art Australia where he has been responsible for the development and delivery of MCA's artistic and digital programs as well as management of the MCA Collection through leadership of the Curatorial and Digital Division of the Museum.

The Chairman of Carriageworks Sam Mostyn said, "After a comprehensive national and international search process, we have no doubt Blair is the right person to lead the next era of Carriageworks."

"Blair has had a distinguished career across the arts sector, having held leadership positions at four of Sydney's key contemporary arts organisations, playing major roles in the maturing of their business operations, the extension of their national and international reputations through innovative programming and extensive relationship building, and their development of audiences across a wide spectrum of artistic practices."

"He is passionate about the capacity of creative practices to change the lives of individuals and the vitality of communities."

Blair French said "Carriageworks is without doubt the most significant and exciting contemporary arts organisation to have emerged in Australia during the 24 years that I have lived and worked here. And one of the most engaging I have encountered anywhere internationally over this period."

"Living close to Carriageworks, it is part of my everyday life, feeds my imagination and acts as a crucial hub in my experience of creative and socially engaged Sydney communities. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead Carriageworks into the future. I look forward to beginning work with the wonderful team there, the many partners and friends of Carriageworks, its audiences and the artists whose ideas and work it strives to support."

Sam Mostyn said "We would also like to acknowledge and pay tribute to the interim leadership role performed by Euan Upston. Euan will stay in the role until Blair takes up his position in August and ensure an orderly transition.





