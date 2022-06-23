Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jun. 23, 2022  

CREATION CREATION Comes to The Sydney Opera House in July

Creation Creation is a comedic form of documentary theatre about life's biggest mysteries. Created by acclaimed children's theatre company Windmill Theatre (Bluey's Big Play), Creation Creation is a hilarious and insightful way for kids and adults to explore the BIG questions - like "is there other life in the universe?" And "how did the world begin?"

Two fearless creators step onto the stage and attempt to unravel the mysteries of the universe using their creativity. Blankets become forts, cardboard boxes become battleships and ping pong balls become planets in this hilarious explosion of art, sculpture, and puppetry.

Creation Creation
Dates: 1 - 7 July
Venue: Studio
Tickets: From $39 + bf
Ages: 10+





