COME FROM AWAY and Sydney's Capitol Theatre Will Dim The Lights In Honour Of Stephen Sondheim

As Broadway theatres prepare to dim the lights for Stephen Sondheim, COME FROM AWAY and Sydney's Capitol Theatre will honour the memory of the legendary Broadway composer and lyricist who died at the age of 91.

The Capitol Theatre will dim their lights for one minute at 6.45pm AEST on Wednesday 8 December.

Producer Rodney Rigby said, "It's impossible to measure Stephen Sondheim's impact on the world of musical theatre, his masterful creativity and a career spanning more than 60 years inspired all of us."

During his illustrious career, Sondheim wrote the scores of some of Broadway's best known shows including A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum, Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd, Pacific Overtures, Merrily We Roll Along, Sunday In The Park With George and Assassins.

He also wrote the lyrics for Gypsy and West Side Story. At the time of his death a revival of Company was in its final Broadway previews and Steven Spielberg's film of West Side Story was about to be released. Six of Sondheim's musicals won Tony Awards and he also received a Pulitzer Prize, an Academy Award, five Olivier Awards and he was also awarded the Presidential Medal of Honour.

The dimming of theatre lights is a time-honoured tradition reserved for honouring the most significant of contributors to the theatre community.