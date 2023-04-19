Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CLYDE'S Makes Australian Premiere Next Month

Performances run 5th May – 10th June 2023.

Apr. 19, 2023  
This May, Ensemble Theatre will present the Australian premiere of the Tony Award-nominated Broadway comedy, Clyde's; a fiery, sandwich-slinging social commentary by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner, Lynn Nottage (Ruined, Sweat).

From 5th May to 10th June 2023, director Darren Yap will give audiences food-for-thought, exploring the economic and social ensnarement of the formerly incarcerated kitchen staff of Clyde's truck stop diner.

Fresh out of options, with nowhere to else to turn, Clyde's staff are on a mission to reinvent both the perfect sandwich, and their lives. At the whim of their tyrannical boss, played by Nancy Denis (STC's Blithe Spirit & A Raisin the Sun), the team must learn to "leave the pain in the pan" and dream a little.

"Clyde's is a play that's based in America, in the middle of god-knows-where, where the staff are hungry for redemption," said Denis. "Clyde is a boss lady. She doesn't really care how you want to do things - it's her kitchen, her way."

Led by the mysterious sandwich sensei Montrellous, (Charles Allen), will the team be able to shoot their shot and transcend their past mistakes, or will Clyde's incessant mind games burn their aspirations to a crisp?

"I'm so excited for Australian audiences to experience Lynn Nottage's masterpiece that is Clyde's for the very first time! With American ex-prisoners facing the highest rates of unemployment of any group Clyde's is not just a comedic treat, but a work of extreme relevance today - as well as being brilliantly funny Clyde's will have you leaving the theatre thinking about the play for a long time. Don't miss." said the Artistic Director of Ensemble Theatre, Mark Kilmurry.

Debuting just in time for International Burger Day on Sunday May 28th, 2023, this witty yet poignant production will have people coming back for seconds.




