CIRQUE DU SOLEIL Announces Closing Date of KURIOS â€“ CABINET OF CURIOSITIES

Cirque du Soleil today announced the final Sydney season extension of their most acclaimed touring show to date, KURIOS - Cabinet of Curiosities™. A final two weeks of shows have been added to the Sydney season from Wednesday 18 December through Sunday 29 December. Cirque du Soleil went on to say that no further extension is possible as KURIOS will be moving to Brisbane to open on 10 January, then to Melbourne, Adelaide and finally Perth. New Sydney shows on sale Friday 1 November via cirquedusoleil.com/kurios.

Since its 2 October Australian debut, Sydney media has celebrated KURIOS and its curiosities:

"Kurios is perfect in every way - a??a??a??a??a?? " Sydney Morning Herald

"A staggering feat of the artistic and athletic imagination." Sunday Telegraph

"A dazzling circus spectacular." Time Out Sydney

"One Cirque show you'll kick yourself if you miss!" Arts Review

KURIOS, with a cast of 47 artists from 17 countries, is NOW PLAYING under the all new white-and-grey Big Top at the Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park. Written and directed by Michel Laprise, KURIOS - Cabinet of Curiosities is a tale in which time comes to a complete stop, transporting the audience inside a fantasy world where everything is possible. In this realm set in the latter half of the nineteenth century, reality is quite relative indeed as our perception of it is utterly transformed.

NEW SHOWS ON SALE FRIDAY 1 NOVEMBER

SEASON: From 2 October through 29 December 2019

VENUE Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park

PERFORMANCES: Tuesday to Friday 8pm; Saturday 4:30pm & 8pm; Sunday 1:30pm & 5pm

TICKET PRICE: From $50* *Terms & Conditions apply, booking fees apply

BOOKINGS: www.cirquedusoleil.com/kurios

EXPERIENCE KURIOS LIKE A VIP

The ultimate Cirque du Soleil experience with the best seats and access to the intimate VIP suite one hour before the show and at intermission, including wines, hors d'oeuvres, take-home souvenirs and free parking.

VIP EXPERIENCE TICKET PRICE: From $325

Sign up at cirquedusoleil.com/cirqueclub for complimentary membership to the Cirque Club. Members receive advance access to the best seats under the Big Top, deals and discounts for tickets, promotions with our partners and a chance to experience never-before seen exclusive Cirque du Soleil content.

