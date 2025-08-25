CIRQUE ALICE Comes to Sydney This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following sell out seasons in Brisbane and Singapore, Coliseum Theatre today announced the Sydney premiere season of Cirque Alice, an epic new show from the creators of the global smash hit The Illusionists that will transform Coliseum Theatre into a Wonderland from 24 December 2025 to 4 January 2026.



Created by Simon Painter and Tim Lawson, Cirque Alice reimagines Lewis Carroll's classic adventure bringing to life everyone's favourite characters with extraordinary acts from some of the greatest performers around the globe.

This acclaimed, unique circus show celebrates one of the most recognisable fantasy worlds of all time, with Alice's Adventures in Wonderland a 'curiouser and curiouser' source of inspiration for a captivating two-hour show for all ages.



Creative Producer Simon Painter said he was incredibly excited to bring Cirque Alice to Coliseum Theatre for its Sydney premiere.



“The tales of Alice's Adventures in Wonderland provide the perfect backdrop to create a magical narrative about a cirque show,” Mr Painter said.



"Filled with some of the most eccentric and larger-than-life characters and creations, the original stories have provided such amazing inspiration for this groundbreaking new production.”

Executive Producer Tim Lawson added he was equally thrilled to bring Cirque Alice to Coliseum Theatre.



“Cirque Alice is spectacular entertainment that dazzles audiences of all ages. Whether you're on a date night or you want to bring the whole family along, do not miss this performance of jaw-dropping acts set around one of the world's most magical stories,” Mr Lawson said.

Richard Errington, CEO, West HQ, said, “We're thrilled to welcome the spectacular Cirque Alice to Coliseum Theatre. Sydney's west has never seen a circus performance quite like this. It's a rare opportunity to experience this combination of world-class acrobatics, incredible vocals and larger-than-life costuming right here in our own backyard, and we couldn't be more excited to host such extraordinary talent.”



The brand-new show entices audiences down the rabbit hole, with an awe-inspiring set and on-stage cabaret seating putting guests at the heart of the action as performers soar above the stage of Coliseum Theatre.

Cirque Alice features mesmerising aerialists and acrobats, mind-bending contortionists, exquisite puppetry, special guest musical and comedic artists and more, accompanied by a soundtrack of newly arranged remixes of classical favourites.



With the cast to be announced in coming months, Painter said audiences could expect a lineup of some of the greatest circus and magic performers on earth – from America's Got Talent: Fantasy League winners to exciting new talent from the international circuit.

“I believe the cast that has been selected for this show is amongst the very best acrobatic, music, dance and magic talent that has ever been presented in Australia in any circus show, and we cannot wait to share these truly unbelievable acts with Sydney audiences.”

The Creative Team is headed by Creative Directors Ash Jacks McCready and Kirsty Painter with Choreography by Dane Bates, Costumes by Angela Aaron, Lighting by Hugo Mercier and Musical Arrangements by Martin Raabe-Olsen & Marius Christiansen.

The season is presented by Coliseum Theatre in association with Tim Lawson and Simon Painter.