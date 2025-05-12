CAROUSEL IN CONCERT Comes to Sydney in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Fresh from its run aboard the Cunard majestic Queen Elizabeth, Sydney Musical and Opera Society will present a new production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s beloved Broadway and West End classic, Carousel in Concert. This limited season will play at Glen Street Theatre, Belrose from the 2nd to 3rd July, and the Pavilion Performing Arts Centre, Sutherland from the 5th to 6th July.

Hailed by Times Magazine as the greatest musical of the 20th-century, Carousel celebrates its 80th anniversary in 2025. Set in a coastal village in 19th-century Maine, this sweeping romance follows a passionate and tumultuous love story between roguish carnival barker Billy Bigalow (Simon Militano), and independent mill worker, Julie Jordan (NIDA graduate, Pippa Luscombe).

Featuring a breathtaking 23-piece orchestra and some of musical theatre’s most cherished songs including ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ and ‘If I Loved You’, this spellbinding production promises to captivate audiences with its soaring melodies and timeless storytelling.

Director Julia Robertson (Hayes Theatre Co’s The Producers, Little Eggs Collective’s Metropolis) brings a bold new vision to the stage, reimagining the work with striking originality and depth.

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to experience one of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s most celebrated masterpieces in all its grandeur in its 80th year anniversary.

DIRECTOR Julia Robertson MUSICAL DIRECTOR Valerie Hull CHOREOGRAPHER Myah Boyne Costume Designer Sam Hernandez PROJECTION DESIGN Ian Stark HARPIST Justina Varkuleviciute STARRING, Jordyn Burns, Melissa Bush, Nicole Butler, Myah Boyne, Ebony Copper-Black, Andrew Del Popolo, Tyson Dinnie, Riley Duce, Stephen Halstead, Christian Hemsely, Carina Herbert, Selin Idris, Michele Lansdown, Pippa Luscombe, Simon Militano, Andrew Pennycuick, Ileana Pipitone, Luc-Pierre Tannous & Leanne Trumper

Comments

Best Orchestrations - Live Standings Steve Sidwell - Operation Mincemeat - 16% Will Aronson - Maybe Happy Ending - 14% Chris Miller, Brian Usifer - Swept Away - 13% Vote Now!