Belvoir Launches Quick Response Grants Program And Residencies For Small To Medium Sector

Belvoir has announced a new grant and residency opportunity for independent artists at Belvoir St Theatre.

The company has opened their doors for submissions, calling for expressions of interest for a brand new series of one-off, quick response grants for short-term residencies at Belvoir, supported by the generosity of a private philanthropic foundation.

An initiative aimed at supporting independent artists and the small to medium theatre sector, the program is designed specifically to provide opportunity to develop new work, and to provide meaningful work for artists during this time of crisis and recovery.

Successful applicants will be awarded a grant of $5,000 (100% of which must go towards paying the artists to develop their work), free access to Belvoir's Downstairs Theatre for development and rehearsals, office and production support, and an invaluable opportunity to present a work-in-progress showing at the end of development week to Belvoir's Artistic and Programming team.

Belvoir Artistic Director, Eamon Flack said "Theatre has paused but it hasn't ended. We are doing everything we can to keep artists at work, and keep making theatre for when this thing is over."

"We have improvised a creative development program called Artists at Work, and we are using this COVID pause to look for new ways to tell new stories. With the generous assistance of a philanthropic partner, we have been able to extend this much-needed support to independent artists and the small to medium sector to assist them in creating work at this time. Belvoir is nothing without a broad lively community of artists and companies".

Expressions of interest will be shortlisted in late June by the Belvoir Artistic and Programming Team, and expressions of interest are invited until 14th June. More details and applications are available at https://belvoir.com.au/artists-at-work/shutdown-residencies/

Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories

More Hot Stories For You