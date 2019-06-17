Beijing Golden Sail Arts Troupe Sydney Opera House Sat 27 July

Over hundreds of supremely talented students from the renowned children's Beijing Golden Sail Arts Troupe will perform one show only in the Concert Hall Sydney Opera House on Saturday 27 July 2019.

This spectacularly varied programme combines the finest traditional Chinese dance and music with a diverse array of international styles, delivered with passion and exuberance by Beijing's rising dance and music young talents. Audiences will enjoy inspirational performances encompassing modern and time-honoured Chinese dances and costumes, an orchestra, traditional instruments, Peking opera, choral music plus a showcase of martial arts.

Beijing Golden Sail Arts Troupe was established in 1986 and is made up of over ten thousand talented students and their teachers from the best selected schools in China's Capital City. For over thirty years, the troupe has travelled the world and impressed audiences in over fifty countries, performing at the Beijing Olympic Games, APEC and other major national events.

Directed by the award-winning Meng Yan, one of the directors of the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games' Opening Ceremony, this performance is a unique opportunity for Australian school children and their parents to witness the impressive talents of Chinese youth performers.

Venue: Sydney Opera House Concert Hall

Date & Time: Saturday 27 July at 1:30pm

Prices: From $29 (discount available for students and groups of 8+)

Bookings: sydneyoperahouse.com or call 02 9250 7777





