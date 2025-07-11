Barry Morgan Brings Comedy Show to Edinburgh Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Straight from the golden era of the late 70s into the 1980s and the showroom floor of Barry Morgan’s World of Organs, Australia’s most celebrated organ salesman hits the Edinburgh Fringe this year with the ultimate in jaunty music and comedy. Barry Morgan has toured across the world lighting up stages and people's lives! His dazzling performances are a blend of music, comedy and sheer joy, guaranteed to leave audiences feeling mesmerised by his extraordinary organ. It's the ultimate Edinburgh party – don't miss this massive cult!

Barry doesn't just play the organ – he makes it sing. From velvet tones to luscious lounge melodies, from the allure of exotic tangos to grooves that feel "as modern as tomorrow", Barry's mastery over the organ's diverse sounds is nothing short of mesmerizing. But it's not just about the music; Barry's performances are a delightful blend of humour and charm, creating an immersive experience that's impossible to forget.

Hailing from the outskirts of Adelaide, Barry Morgan is not just any organ salesman – he's the epitome of organ enthusiasm and expertise. Beyond the deals and the dazzle of his store in the heart of Adelaide's Sunnyside Mall, Barry is a performer at heart. When he's not introducing customers to the finest organs in town, he's on stage, captivating audiences with his unparalleled organ demonstrations.

With a passion that's infectious, Barry is on a mission to usher in a renaissance for organ aficionados. His groundbreaking 'one finger method' is not just a technique; it's a revolution. It's transforming the daily routines of countless housewives and rejuvenating the spirits of many seasoned gentlemen. One encounter with Barry and you'll be eager to embrace the 'joy of the organ' and, perhaps, even get out your personal cheque book and take one home!

Barry Morgan is the creation of Australian musician and comedian Stephen Teakle. Barry Morgan's World of Organs has appeared at the New Zealand International Comedy Festival, and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and has been a guest on ABC1's Spicks and Specks, ABC2's The Marngrook Footy Show and on FIVEaa radio. With the release of his album, "The Touch of You", Barry has cemented his status not just as one of Australia's most captivating entertainers but also as one of its most gifted musicians.