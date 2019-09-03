Bar'd Work To Head Out On Regional Riverina Tour With TWELFTH NIGHT

Following a sellout Sydney season, pub theatre company Bar'd Work are taking the famous comedy Twelfth Night on a regional tour as part of the inaugural Shakesbeer Sessions .

Expect fast, funny and irreverent 90-minute Shakespeare, performed in a selection of iconic pub venues in the Riverina.

The night of short, sharp Shakespeare reimagines the classic comedy of shipwreck, mistaken identity and lust.

Love triangles left and right as a stranded Viola, enters Orsino's service to woo Olivia yet falls in love with him in the process. With an array of weird and wonderful characters, one of Shakespeare's most loved comedies comes to life with a pint and pub grub. More romance than The Bachelor, better writing than Home & Away, and

actors that will share a drink with the audience (before, after, and during).

"Very funny. They include crazy pop songs and people stand up and sing and dance. It's absolutely wild and being performed by some of the very best Shakespeare actors around." - Elissa Blake, Arts Tuesday on Eastside Radio

Twelfth Night stars Damien Carr as Sir Toby Belch, Jarryd Dobson as Sebastian, Dominic Gruenewald as Orsino / Sir Andrew, Eddie Orton as Feste, Emma O'Sullivan as Maria / Sea Captain, Kian Pitman as Officer / Priest, Shannon Ryan as Viola, Chelsea Zeller as Olivia and Timothy Walker as Malvolio / Antonio.

This production is directed by Chris Huntly-Turner, and produced by James Haxby, and Natalie Lines .

Bar'd Work presents TWELFTH NIGHT (The Shakesbeer Sessions)

September 15th - Romano's Hotel, Wagga Wagga

September 16th - Lower Murray Inn, Swan Hill

Tickets $25 online / $30 at the door @ bardwork.com/tickets

Visit bardwork.com for more information.





