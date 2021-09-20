Bangarra's David Page Music Fellowship Open For Applications

Proud Manaldjali and Nunukal man, Roy David Page was Bangarra Dance Theatre's Songman, Composer and Music Director. His legacy lives on in perpetuity as the musical heartbeat of the company to which he dedicated so much of his life.

In 2017, in recognition of David's extraordinary life, his multi-talents and his contribution across so many theatrical productions, Bangarra inaugurated the David Page Music Fellowship program to provide opportunities for Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander composers and musicians in the early stages of their careers to work and create with Bangarra under a paid contract.

The David Page Music Fellowship provides the opportunity for two music/sound artists to work in a multi art form, highly professional, culturally safe and intensely collaborative work environment while being supported by highly experienced mentors.

The successful applicant will receive a payment of $25,000, paid in installments over the course of the Fellowship program. The program includes two separate periods of professional and creative development - November 2021 to January 2022 (part-time), and later in October 2022. The program culminates in a production outcome with the Bangarra Dance Ensemble as part of a season of new short works premiering in early 2023.

More information on the Fellowship and how to apply can be found at https://www.bangarra.com.au/learning/fellowships-traineeships/.