Opera Australia today announced the 30th Anniversary tour of the hit Aussie musical Bran Nue Dae will return to Sydney's Roslyn Packer Theatre in Walsh Bay in April.

After delighting audiences at Riverside Theatre in Parramatta in January, the feel good musical will return to Sydney for a strictly limited season from 16 April until 3 May, presented in association with Roslyn Packer Theatre.

Described as"[a] great Australian musical with a vibrant cast' (The Guardian, 2020), Bran Nue Dae takes audiences on a rollicking ride through 1960s Western Australia.

Legendary Australian actor and TV presenter Ernie Dingo will continue his reprisal of the role of Uncle Tadpole, which he first performed thirty years ago. Starring alongside him as Willie is Marcus Corowa who has been praised for his 'lovely warm stage presence and a gorgeous, strong, clear voice" (Limelight, 2020).

Dingo will lead a young and exciting cast and an extremely talented ensemble, many of whom are from Broome where the musical is largely set.

Bran Nue Dae has been described as "a beacon of light" in Aboriginal and Australian cultural history. With its sense of humanity, irreverence and excitement, it still manages to carry serious social and political messages.

Recognised as the world's first Aboriginal stage musical, the show's 2020 tour is the first major revival since it premiered in 1990 to great acclaim. Following the Roslyn Packer Theatre season, the tour will continue to Geelong, Melbourne, Brisbane, Canberra and Adelaide.

General public tickets for the Roslyn Packer Theatre season are on sale from this Friday 7 February.

Bookings: https://brannuedaemusical.com.au/





