Australian Youth Orchestra Celebrates First Nations artistry in Collaboration with Ikuntji Artists

The Australian Youth Orchestra has announced a collaboration with Ikuntji Artists, the first art centre established for women of the Western Desert Art Movement. In a pioneering initiative, AYO has commissioned Ikuntji Artists to create unique textile designs that will be worn by orchestra members during their Queensland performances and upcoming international tour.

Artists from the renowned Ikuntji Artists centre will travel from Alice Springs to Brisbane for a meaningful cultural exchange with AYO musicians ahead of the orchestra's "Striking and Beautiful" concerts in Queensland on February 15-16. This gathering will provide an opportunity for deep discussion about the creative process and cultural significance of the designs, which tell powerful stories of connection to Country and intergenerational artistry.

The collaboration features works by distinguished artists, including Alice Nampitjinpa Dixon, Doreen Lane, Eunice Napanangka Jack, Keturah Zimran OAM, Leonie Kamutu, Lisa Multa, and Mitjili Napurrula. Each design carries profound cultural meaning, from Tjilkamala Rockholes to Papa Tjukurrpa (Dog Dreaming), reflecting the rich tapestry of First Nations stories and traditions.

After meeting the musicians, Chairperson of Ikuntji Artists Roseranna Larry commented how proud she and the Ikuntji artists are to be associated with the young musicians and that wearing the Ikuntji outfits on tour will give them reassurance: "They'll think, 'We'll be right. We're wearing designs that come from Australia'. It makes them family with us". Ketura added, "Our ancestors will follow them all the way overseas, to Europe."

AYO CEO Kimbali Harding emphasises the significance of this partnership: "This collaboration represents our commitment to meaningful engagement with First Nations culture and artistry. These beautiful designs will accompany our musicians throughout our 'Colour, Sound, Lore: 2025 International Tour' across Europe, before returning home for a special performance at the Sydney Opera House."

Don't miss AYO's Queensland performances:

Saturday 15 February, 3pm: Kings Theatre, The Events Centre, Caloundra (Kabi Kabi and Jinibara Country)

Sunday 16 February, 3pm: Brisbane City Hall, Brisbane (Meanjin)

These concerts feature British conducting sensation Kerem Hasan in his Australian debut and internationally acclaimed violinist Emily Sun, performing works by John Adams, Elena Kats-Chernin, and Richard Strauss.

