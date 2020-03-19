Australian Musical Theatre Festival Cancelled

The Australian Musical Theatre Festival has been cancelled.

Read the full statement below:

In response to the unfolding COVID-19 situation, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to cancel the upcoming Australian Musical Theatre Festival, scheduled for May 21 - 24 in Launceston, Tasmania.

Our Festival partners, patrons, artists, supporters and champions mean the world to us and we will work together to ensure a 2021 Festival that includes a diverse program with opportunities to teach, collaborate, engage, perform, learn and - of course - enjoy.

The Australian Musical Theatre Festival is a national event, supported by the Tasmanian Government through Events Tasmania and is held annually to benefit the musical theatre industry.

The 2021 Festival will be held from 19 - 23 May with the potential of offering something to instil hope and keep our musical theatre passion going, later in 2020.

For those who have purchased tickets to this year's Festival, a full refund will be provided.

Thank you for your support as we navigate this difficult time.





