Australian Dance Theatre Announces Daniel Riley as Artistic Director

Australian Dance Theatre has announced that Daniel Riley has been appointed as Artistic Director, Australian Arts Review reports. He succeeds Garry Stewart who will leave ADT at the end of 2021.

"Daniel is an internationally acclaimed, major talent who has performed extensively around the world as well as having a simply outstanding dance career here in Australia," said ADT Chair David Stobbe.

Daniel currently serves as a lecturer in contemporary dance at the Victorian College of the Arts, as well as working as an independent artist. He began contemporary dance at 12 years old. At 21, he joined Bangarra Dance Theatre for 12 years, creating numerous major works and receiving several nominations and major awards.

In 2019, he moved to Melbourne to work with ILBIJERRI Theatre Company, Chunky Move, and as an in demand independent artist and collaborator.

"It is such an incredible honour to be appointed as the next Artistic Director of ADT," said Daniel. "To be named alongside some of the most significant choreographers in the history of dance in Australia is an incredible privilege."

Daniel will commence his tenure as ADT's Artistic Director in January 2022.

Read more on Australian Arts Review.