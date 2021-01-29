Arts Tuesday Returns To Sydney

Sydney arts lovers are in for a treat on Tuesday, February 2, when the weekly Arts Tuesday show returns to Eastside 89.7FM between 10.30 and 12 noon.

Hosted by the acidic Diana Simmonds with the velvet-voiced Suzi Whitehead Pope, Arts Tuesday is live to air each week. It has attracted an estimated 40,000 listeners through its unique style and entertaining, illuminating interviews, eclectic music choices and the laughter, news and information people need to really enjoy living in Sydney.

...In 2020 you could have heard a fabulous line-up of the very best including - A to Z - Alex Berlage, Andrew Henry, Angus Cerini, Bev Kennedy, Caro Llewellyn, Deborah Humble, Declan Greene, Dino Dimitriadis, Eamon Flack, Eva di Cesare, Heather Mitchell, Jamie Oxenbould, Jenny Neighbour, Jo Litson, Justin Stewart Cotta, Kate Grenville, Kate Mulvany, Katrina Retallick, Dr Kerryn Phelps, Kim McKay, Kip Williams, Lyndon Terracini, Mark Kilmurry, Moira Blumenthal, Nadia Tass, Neil Armfield, Omar Musa, Rachel Healy, Rachel Kent, Richard Sydenham, Rodney Rigby, Todd McKenney, Tom Wright, Trevor Ashley, Ursula Yovich, Valerie Bader, Wendy Sharpe, Wesley Enoch...

Diana is co-founder of the Sydney Theatre Awards and boss of the highly-regarded, pioneering theatre website Stagenoise. She began her career as an arts commentator in the last century at Time Out London. She became a force in the Sydney arts world, first at The Bulletin, as its national Arts Editor and, later Arts Editor of the Sunday Telegraph before launching online.

As well as a member of the audience, Suzi has been a benefactor of the Sydney Theatre Awards since their inception. She sang her first operatic role (Gluck's Orpheus) at age 15 and that cemented her love of opera - and is now Arts Tuesday's specialist.

Tune in live or listen later online to catch our best thinkers, artists, creatives and producers. Arts Tuesday is 90 minutes of laughter, stories, music, news and insights to enliven your week and sort out your entertainment needs.

Join Suzi and Di and their guests every Tuesday morning for Arts Tuesday, Eastside 89.7FM.