Applications Open for Adelaide Festival Centre’s 2025 Arts Leadership Program

Applications are open now for Adelaide Festival Centre’s Arts Leadership Program – an annual, fully funded, four-day intensive, with tailored leadership guidance and curated workshops from expert leaders.

Now in its third year, the Arts Leadership Program is designed to support arts industry workers across Australia, New Zealand, and Asia, who see themselves as future leaders, gain the tools to take their career to the next level.

From 4 – 7 November, twenty participants from across the Asia Pacific will receive personalised leadership strategies, networking and relationship building opportunities and workshops with industry professionals.

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO Kate Gould: “The Arts Leadership Program is a fantastic opportunity for the next generation of arts leaders to come together and forge valuable relationships for our sector. The arts are a vital part of society and this innovative program is helping to ensure arts workers can thrive now and into the future.”

The 2025 program will focus on wellbeing in the arts. Topics will include: how to survive and thrive in the arts, how to manage strain in the sector, how to assist the creative force, and the benefits of arts for wellbeing, with evidence and data from experts.

Arts Leadership 2024 Participant Vim Calmerin: “The Arts Leadership Program was a transformative experience for me... The insights gained have inspired me to share my knowledge and actively contribute to strengthening the creative industry. I am profoundly grateful for the opportunity to be part of such an enriching journey, and I look forward to applying these learnings to empower others in the field.”

Arts Leadership 2024 Participant Marty Evans: “I am so very grateful for the opportunity to join a group of peers in the wider region - the connections I was able to make whilst learning new leadership skills has reinvigorated my passion for working and contributing to the arts ecology.”

Australia’s first capital city arts venue, Adelaide Festival Centre was established in 1973 and continues to be the heart of the arts in South Australia and a leading Asia Pacific cultural centre.

Applications to Adelaide Festival Centre's Arts Leadership Program, instigated by Richard Ryan AO and envisioned by Douglas Gautier AM, are open now until 4 August – apply here: https://www.adelaidefestivalcentre.com.au/festivals-programs/arts-leadership-program