Ali Tahayori Awarded the 2025 NSW Visual Arts Fellowship (Emerging)

Artspace and Create NSW have announced that Ali Tahayori is the recipient of the 2025 NSW Visual Arts Fellowship (Emerging) at the official exhibition launch at Artspace.

Selected from six shortlisted finalists also including Ellen Ferrier, Ellie Hannon, Ali Noble, Vedika Rampal and Joel Sherwood Spring, Ali Tahayori will use the prestigious $30,000 Fellowship to undertake a self-directed program to develop his professional practice at this pivotal stage in his career.

This edition of the 2025 Visual Arts Fellowship (Emerging) exhibition is curated by Sarah Rose, Associate Curator and Executive Assistant, Artspace, Sydney, and showcases works by all six shortlisted artists. Representing a breadth of conceptual and material explorations, the exhibition offers an insightful survey into how emerging artists are pushing boundaries and engaging with the critical ideas of our times. This long-running program has earned a reputation as a highlight in the NSW visual arts calendar, showcasing the diverse and exciting talent of a new generation of artists, and offering a supportive platform to springboard many careers.

Kerri Glasscock, Executive Director Create NSW said, ‘I warmly congratulate Ali Tahayori and all shortlisted finalists for their commitment to their artistic practice and their excellent works at this year’s 2025 NSW Visual Arts Fellowship (Emerging) exhibition.

“This prestigious and long-standing Fellowship program has built a strong community of NSW visual arts professionals and launched many careers. Presenting work in this highly-anticipated exhibition, guided by Artspace’s expert curatorial team, is a valuable opportunity for emerging artists at a pivotal moment in their creative practice.

“It’s exciting to witness the next generation of artistic practice, critical ideas and cultural leadership presented at this excellent exhibition. I look forward to seeing Ali and all this year’s finalists as their careers develop in years to come.”

Artspace Executive Director, Victor Wang said, ‘It’s a joy to celebrate Ali Tahayori as the recipient of the 2025 Visual Arts Fellowship (Emerging). At Artspace, we are proud to champion early-career artists whose practices speak to the urgencies of our time. Tahayori contributes a distinctive and tender voice to contemporary art, engaging themes of grief, loss, and the widely felt condition of unbelonging. The Fellowship is designed to offer meaningful support at a formative moment, and we’re excited to support Tahayori as they take the next steps in his journey.

We also warmly congratulate all six finalists for their powerful contributions to this year’s exhibition — each artist offers a unique and resonant perspective that highlights the strength and diversity of emerging practice in NSW today.’



The Fellowship recipient was chosen by a panel of industry peers which this year included Victor Wang, Executive Director Artspace; Gillian Kayrooz, 2024 NSW Visual Arts Fellowship (Emerging) Recipient; and Emily Rolfe, Curator, Contemporary Visual Art, Campbelltown Arts Centre.



The 2025 NSW Visual Arts Fellowship (Emerging) panel said: The panel was impressed by Ali Tahayori’s ambitious practice, which explores desire, intimacy and belonging. The fellowship provides him with an important opportunity to work in close proximity to his homeland of Iran and creates the space for reflection, research, and network development. He has identified two strong mentors who will undoubtedly influence the next steps in his practice at this critical time.

Applications for the 2026 NSW Visual Arts Fellowship (Emerging) program are open from Monday 25 August and will close Tuesday 7 October, 5pm (AEST).

Previous recipients of the Fellowship include Gillian Kayrooz (2024) Morgan Hogg (2023), Eddie Abd (2022), Dennis Golding (2020), Shivanjani Lal (2019), Claudia Nicholson (2017), Consuelo Cavaniglia (2016), Heath Franco (2015), Ramesh Mario Nithiyendran (2014), Jamie North (2013), Soda Jerk (2011), Khaled Sabsabi (2010), Diego Bonetto (2008) and Tony Schwenson (1988).

The free exhibition is on now at Artspace, in The Gunnery, Woolloomooloo until 19 October 2024.