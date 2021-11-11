Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Adventure Through Your Imagination At TattleTales This November

TattleTales is an immersive, interactive and intimate storytelling experience premiering in Sydney this November.

Nov. 11, 2021  

TattleTales is an immersive, interactive and intimate storytelling experience premiering in Sydney this November. Guided by The Storyteller, audiences of no more than 10 per show will read their cards and create an original adventure - never to be repeated.

With every draw of the Tarot, this enchanting show builds a spellbinding new story directly in response to audience input. TattleTales blends traditional storytelling, campfire ghost tales and role-play gaming, to take you on an unforgettable journey through your imagination.

TattleTales invites you to reawaken your inner storyteller at Marrickville's Flight Path Theatre from 19 November. What story will you tell?

This is the newest show from Ponydog Productions, following the success of the out-of-this-world interactive experience Hotel Bella Luna which played to sold-out audiences at Flight Path Theatre in 2020.

As part of the experience, audiences will be furnished with a complimentary sample of mead, the drink of the gods (courtesy of Stone Dog Meadery).

For tickets and more information, visit https://events.humanitix.com/tattletales


