ALICE IN WONDERLAND Comes to Royal Botanic Garden Sydney

This Easter school holiday, experience an adventure like no other as Lewis Carroll’s absurd & wickedly clever classic ALICE IN WONDERLAND is brought to life in Glenn Elston’s acclaimed production in the Royal Botanic Garden Sydney 12 to 27 April.



Meet your favourite assortment of curious characters; the skittish, constantly late White Rabbit, the Dodo and other birds who love a sing-along, the Duchess and her crazy cook, The Cheshire Cat and Humpty Dumpty, on his way to meet Tweedledum and Tweedledee. You can’t miss the silliness as the Mad Hatter arrives with the March Hare and Dormouse to have a grand old time with Alice at the tea party.



Come along and join the fun in this enchanting world of song, dance & interactive games that will have the whole family dizzy & giddy with nonsense.



