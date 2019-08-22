AFFLICTION Comes to Sydney Fringe

Fluffy Bunny Carrot Face Productions presents the world premiere of Lauren Orrell's Affliction. Made possible with the support of Legs On The Wall and Sydney Fringe Festival.

Every single one of us has a voice inside our heads. Some are more real than others. After the suicide of her uncle, Daniel, foul mouthed and X-Files obssessed, eleven year old Lolly, finds herself wrestling with her very own metaphorical and literal demons. After an unspeakable incident involving her mother, Lolly, runs away from home, all the way to the end of her driveway, where she is promptly abducted by aliens before waking up in the midst of an intake for a paediatric psyche ward. Lauren Orrell's Affliction is extremely raw, intensely painful, and very, very funny.

Playwright Lauren Orrell knows this isn't a play for people who want happy endings, and perfect victims or villains."When it comes to mental illness, most of the work I've seen has been wrapped in life affirming hope, and all that hope has left me feeling empty and really, really fucking alone." She hopes that by putting all this ugly, silly, terrifying and confusing mess out there, that there might be less shame for someone else who's going through similar things.

Director Steve Le Marquand believes that, " Lauren has dug into the depths of her soul, dragged up a remarkably wretched and mucky monstrosity- and somehow put it on the page. Affliction is one of the few plays pertaining to mental health issues that portrays psychosis so viscerally, with courage, honesty, and integrity. It's not for the faint hearted"

CAST: Lauren Orrell, James Hartley, Deborah Jones, Luke Townson, Jack Berry, Isaro Kayitesi and Martelle Hammer and Lara Lightfoot (video)

CREATIVE TEAM: Director: Steve Le Marquand Sound Designer: Clare Heuston Movement Choreographer: Martelle Hammer| Stage Manager: Amy Dunn | Assistant Stage Manager:Riley Mackenzie | Producers: Lauren Orrell, Martell Hammer and Kailey Higgins Video: Marianne Khoo

AFFLICTION is a seated performance and is wheelchair accessible.

Tickets: $18.37 Concession $ 30.61 Adult

https://sydneyfringe.com/buy-tickets?q=affliction





