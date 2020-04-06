ACO Announce Digital Season, ACO HomeCasts

The Australian Chamber Orchestra (ACO) has unveiled ACO HomeCasts, an extensive and innovative digital content season that will bring the music and musicians of the ACO into the homes of audiences and communities across Australia and abroad over the coming months, and beyond.

ACO HomeCasts has been curated by ACO Artistic Director Richard Tognetti, who sees the digital season as an opportunity to engage with audiences in new and unexpected ways.

"This period out of the concert hall represents an opportunity for us to explore resourceful and innovative new ways through which we can share our music with our audiences and subscribers," said Tognetti. "We are committed to providing the ACO's national and international audiences with engaging musical experiences that are curious, quirky and moving, so have approached ACO HomeCasts with as much consideration as we do when putting together our national concert seasons. Over the coming months our musicians will be busier than ever recording, filming and broadcasting performances, interviews, lessons and more as we dive headfirst into our first full digital season."

With an emphasis on content that reflects the artistry, dynamism and sense of adventure for which the ACO is internationally renowned, ACO HomeCasts will encompass a considered mix of hi- and lo-fi content presented across a range of channels to bring audiences unprecedented access to the ACO's world-class musicians and performances.

All ACO musicians have been equipped with a mini in-home studio and training, enabling them to record, produce and broadcast content directly from their homes. This will include as-yet-unreleased full-length ACO concerts broadcast as Facebook Watch Parties hosted by an ACO musician, intimate solo performances filmed live from musicians' homes, 'Ask-Me-Anything' Instagram interviews, and specially-curated Spotify playlists. Audiences will also participate in the creation of content through being invited to request specific performances and submit questions to the ACO musicians directly.

"The ACO is hailed around the world for its unbound creativity and ability to innovate and transform," said ACO Managing Director Richard Evans. "ACO HomeCasts is a reflection of this intrepid spirit, and in launching this digital season it is our intention that we provide the ACO's audiences with a rich and fulfilling array of musical content as well as a deep and lasting connection with our musicians."

The ACO will announce the content schedule for each week every Monday morning at aco.com.au/ACOHomeCasts.

ACO HomeCasts consists of six serialised streams:

HOME TO HOME

Every Friday

Intimate performances and recordings produced and broadcast from the homes of the ACO musicians.

ACO BACKSTAGE

Every Tuesday

Behind-the-scenes interviews with ACO musicians, musician-curated Spotify playlists, and in-depth profile pieces

ACO IN CONCERT

First & third Saturday of every month

Never-before-released footage of past ACO concerts, as well as the re-release of archival footage, accompanied by live commentary from an ACO musician via Facebook's Watch Party.

FROM THE VAULT

First & third Thursday of every month

The release of archival and never-before-seen material from the ACO's 45-year history.

KIDS & FAMILIES

Second & fourth Monday of every month

Learning and engagement content for children, educators and families including instrumental lessons, children's podcasts and online education modules.

AUDIENCE REQUESTS

First Sunday of every month

Audiences will be invited to submit content requests, including performances, archival material and podcast topics.





