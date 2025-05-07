A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Comes to Casula

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Step into a world where love is chaotic, magic is real, and anything can happen under the moonlight! Shakespeare's most beloved and accessible comedy comes to life in Casula with a dazzling new production set in a stylish 1980s world, where young lovers, rock-god fairies, and a band of amateur actors collide in a forest filled with enchantment and mischief.

Featuring vibrant retro costumes, whimsical fairyland staging, clever illusions and a soundtrack of iconic ‘80s hits, this 90-minute reimagining of A Midsummer Night's Dream is soulful, hilarious, and completely unforgettable. Whether you're a longtime fan of the Bard or new to his world, this production is the perfect mix of romance, rebellion, and pure theatrical magic. You'll laugh. You'll sigh. You'll be enchanted.



Theseus, the cool young Duke of Athens, is about to marry Hippolyta. On that day too, Hermia must reply to her father Egeus' death threatening demand that she must marry Demetrius – who he favours, rather than Lysander – whom she loves. Hermia and Lysander decide to meet in the nearby wood to escape Athenian law. Within the wood, Theseus' supernatural counterpart Oberon – the King of the Fairies - and Titania – his Queen - are quarrelling over the ownership of a little changeling boy (a sort of hybrid human/fairy!). Oberon enlists Puck, his mischievous servant, to assist his revenge. Meanwhile, Lysander and Hermia have escaped into the forest where they are pursued by Demetrius and Helena – his heartbroken ex. Also in the forest are a group of tradies who are rehearsing a play for the Wedding Day. Strange and funny things start happening. And so it goes …



Arguably Shakespeare's most popular play, A Midsummer Night's Dream is about love, in all its forms. It's a world where royals, young lovers, the fairy kingdom, and a troupe of amateur actors all intersect. Spells are cast, feelings are transformed, and true love wins out in the end. The play's themes are timeless and universal, and the insights and laughs are delivered in equal measure.

Starring Damon Bishop, Allison Brown, Neilson Brown, Zaliah Courbois, Don Ezard, Rosie Daly, Rayyan Khan, Beau Longmuir-Evans, Michael Mills, Ricky Onsman, Max Shadbolt, Georgiana Truman, and Stephen Wheatley, this stunning production is directed by veteran Sydney professional Rowan Greaves, whose credits include ATYP, QLD Theatre Co, the Old Fitz, Perth and Edinburgh Festivals.



Performances run at Main Theatre, Casula Powerhouse, 1 Powerhouse Road, Casula, Wednesday May 21 – Saturday May 24.

