360 ALLSTARS Return to The Concourse, Chatswood For Their 10th Anniversary World Tour
Performances are 2pm & 7pm on Wednesday 19 & Thursday 20 April 2023.
A phenomenal physical performance exploring all forms of rotation, 360 ALLSTARS connects the street with the elite to deliver a supercharged urban circus.
Boasting a stellar cast of World Champion and World Record holding artists and athletes, 360 ALLSTARS is a spectacular fusion of the extraordinary artistry that emerges from street culture.
A magnificent, colourful & astonishing expression of a generation that has reinvented the circus,
360 ALLSTARS is a revolutionary production that will leave you dizzy with excitement!
The Concourse Concert Hall, Chatswood
Adults (18+): $45 | Youth (17&U): $40 Family (4): $160 | Group (10+): $35
