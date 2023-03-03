Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

360 ALLSTARS Return to The Concourse, Chatswood For Their 10th Anniversary World Tour

Performances are 2pm & 7pm on Wednesday 19 & Thursday 20 April 2023.

Mar. 03, 2023  
A phenomenal physical performance exploring all forms of rotation, 360 ALLSTARS connects the street with the elite to deliver a supercharged urban circus.

Boasting a stellar cast of World Champion and World Record holding artists and athletes, 360 ALLSTARS is a spectacular fusion of the extraordinary artistry that emerges from street culture.

A magnificent, colourful & astonishing expression of a generation that has reinvented the circus,

360 ALLSTARS is a revolutionary production that will leave you dizzy with excitement!

The Concourse Concert Hall, Chatswood

2pm & 7pm on Wednesday 19 & Thursday 20 April 2023

Adults (18+): $45 | Youth (17&U): $40 Family (4): $160 | Group (10+): $35




